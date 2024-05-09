Live updates: Day 11 of encampment demonstration

The pro-Palestine encampment demonstration has remained on Library Mall to the eleventh day.

After meeting with members of University of Wisconsin administrators Tuesday, protest organizers announced they had rejected UW’s counter-offer after their own ethical divestment proposal was not reviewed by UW administrators.

In a statement from UW Wednesday afternoon, administrators said they were open to a meeting with protest organizers Thursday, but emphasized it was an “urgent campus priority” for the encampment to end. A protest organizer said Wednesday afternoon they were open to further negotiations if administrators were “ready to meet in the middle.”

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

6:36 a.m.

The encampment is peaceful as Thursday morning brings more light rain.

— Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.