The pro-Palestine encampment demonstration on Library Mall continues into a rainy eleventh day. May 9, 2024.
Live updates: Day 11 of encampment demonstration
by The Badger HeraldMay 9, 2024
Wisconsin Badgers v. Illinois Fighting Illini. March 8, 2024.
Collegiate transfer portal causes more harm than good
by Sammie GarrityMay 8, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UWPD investigations underway of three separate reports of violence on Library Mall
by Cat CarrollMay 8, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison city landscape. March 8, 2024.
Study shows marginalized groups’ views of environmental justice
by Naomi OlsenMay 8, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of sunset over Lake Mendota, 2023.
Your guide to a perfect summer in Madison
by Wendy LuMay 8, 2024
Gracie Nelson People of UW graphic.
People of UW: Senior Class President discusses representing 2024 graduates
by Olivia DeckerMay 8, 2024
Live updates: Day 11 of encampment demonstration

Tents stand after protesters walk out of negotiations with UW Tuesday
by The Badger Herald
May 9, 2024
Celia Hiorns
The pro-Palestine encampment demonstration on Library Mall continues into a rainy eleventh day. May 9, 2024.

The pro-Palestine encampment demonstration has remained on Library Mall to the eleventh day.

After meeting with members of University of Wisconsin administrators Tuesday, protest organizers announced they had rejected UW’s counter-offer after their own ethical divestment proposal was not reviewed by UW administrators.

In a statement from UW Wednesday afternoon, administrators said they were open to a meeting with protest organizers Thursday, but emphasized it was an “urgent campus priority” for the encampment to end. A protest organizer said Wednesday afternoon they were open to further negotiations if administrators were “ready to meet in the middle.”

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

6:36 a.m.

The encampment is peaceful as Thursday morning brings more light rain.

— Reported by Editor-in-Chief Celia Hiorns.

