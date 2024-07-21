President+Biden+drops+out+of+presidential+race

President Biden announced on X Sunday afternoon that he is dropping out of the presidential race. He has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden said. “And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down.”

Biden said he will spend the remainder of his time as president solely to fulfill the duties of the office.

The announcement comes nearly a month after the June presidential debate, during which Biden received much criticism for his performance.

Biden had also promised to return to the campaign trail this week following a positive COVID-19 test.

Several congressional Democrats called on Biden to drop out, including Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Baltimore.

Brown is up for reelection in November.

Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks told The Badger Herald Thursday that Biden was still committed to the race.

“I know having spoken to him personally, he’s committed to the campaign,” Fulks said. “He’s committed to winning in November because we want to continue the progress we made on his leadership.”

Biden said he will speak to the nation later in the week to further detail his decision.