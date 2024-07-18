Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and Democrati National Comittee press conference in Milwaukee. July 18, 2024.
Biden-Harris campaign, DNC hold counter-RNC press conference in Milwaukee
by Sami Bitat July 18, 2024
Coalition to March on the RNC Co-Chair Omar Flores speaking at the marchs press conference. July 15, 2024.
Protesters march outside RNC as convention's first day begins
by Ava McNarneyJuly 15, 2024
State Capitol, Madison, State Capitol, Carroll St,
Overdose spike alert issued following unexpected increase in Dane County overdoses
by Ava McNarneyJuly 10, 2024
President Biden speaks to supporters at a Madison campaign event. July 5, 2024.
President Biden held a campaign event in Madison. Here's what you should know.
by Sami BitatJuly 6, 2024
Wisconsin legislators and reproductive rights advocates gather for a roundtable discussion. June 24, 2024.
Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Warren held events in Madison surrounding reproductive rights. Here's what to know.
by Margaret Shreiner and Brianna DavisJune 27, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
Firearm violence declared a public health emergency in the U.S.
by Brianna DavisJune 27, 2024
Biden-Harris campaign, DNC hold counter-RNC press conference in Milwaukee

Campaign official reaffirms Biden’s commitment to stay in presidential race
by Sami Bitat
July 18, 2024
Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and Democrati National Comittee press conference in Milwaukee. July 18, 2024.

 

The Biden-Harris campaign and the Democratic National Committee held a press conference in Milwaukee on Thursday morning. The event featured Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks, Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, D-Milwaukee.

The speakers condemned Donald Trump and Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance and reaffirmed Biden’s commitment to staying in the race.

Fulks said despite growing concerns about his health and age, Biden will remain in the race.

“I know, having spoken to him personally, he’s committed to the campaign,” Fulks said. “He’s committed to winning in November because we want to continue the progress we made on his leadership.”

Fulks’ statement comes after news broke Biden had tested positive for COVID-19. Fulks said Biden is carrying out his duties as president and campaigning remotely through Zoom.

In recent speeches, Biden mistakenly referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Vice President Kamala Harris as Vice President Trump.

Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and Democrati National Comittee press conference in Milwaukee. July 18, 2024.

Despite his age and tendency to misrefer to others, Biden’s remarks on policy agendas are clear and effective, Beatty said.

“I went back and played some tapes that were from when he was in the United States Senate, he mispronounced and called people different names then… so that doesn’t bother me,” Beatty said. “When you listen to his remarks, whether it’s NATO whether it’s talking about foreign affairs, he is on point with that.”

Fulks said continuing to question Biden’s commitment to stay in the race distracts from Democrats’ goal of winning in battleground states.

“I don’t want to be rude, but I don’t know how many more times we can answer that,” Fulks said. “We know it’s a margin of error race in all of the battleground states, and we’re going to continue to do the work to make sure we win it.”

Beatty also touched on the nomination of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, highlighting his sponsorship of the Dismantle DEI Act.

The Dismantle DEI Act would cut all diversity, equity and inclusion programs in federal agencies like the Department of Defense and educational accreditation agencies, according to Vance’s website.

Fulks also drew attention to Vance and the Trump campaign’s decision to decline to confirm dates for a vice presidential debate until after the Democratic National Convention starts on August 19.

Regarding the war in Gaza, Beatty said the Biden administration is fully committed to preserving lives during the ongoing conflict.

“We know where we stand on the Biden-Harris ticket… they have been on the right side in making sure that we’re not killing lives,” Beatty said. “We’ve sent dollars there, we’ve not sent dollars there when it was going to be to the demise of people.”

A senior official from the Biden administration disclosed that since October 7, the United States has provided Israel with security assistance amounting to $6.5 billion.

