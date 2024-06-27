Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
Firearm violence declared a public health emergency in the U.S.
by Brianna DavisJune 27, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a sign outside Monona Terrace. June 26, 2024.
Pro-palestinian protesters rally outside Monona Terrace National Space and Missile Materials Symposium
by Sami BitatJune 27, 2024
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Anna KristoffJune 22, 2024
Faculty protest outside of Bascom Hall. Two faculty hold this sign reading FACULTY + STAFF SUPPORT OUR STUDENTS. May 2, 2024.
Faculty Senate meeting cancelled due to failure to meet quorom
by Brianna DavisJune 21, 2024
MFD establishes perimeter around 300 N Broom St block after underground explosion lifts manhole cover from the ground, June 17, 2024.
Two construction workers injured after downtown underground explosion
by Sami BitatJune 19, 2024
Afrofuturist mural inside Gamma Ray Bar. June 13, 2024.
Gamma Ray Bar invites Madison to sing along
by Ava McNarneyJune 16, 2024
Pro-palestinian protesters rally outside Monona Terrace National Space and Missile Materials Symposium

City legislators face criticism from protesters, referencing December ceasefire resolution
by Sami Bitat
June 27, 2024
Pro-Palestinian+protesters+hold+a+sign+outside+Monona+Terrace.+June+26%2C+2024.
Blake Thor
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a sign outside Monona Terrace. June 26, 2024.

Representatives from local anti-war organizations including Madison Area Democratic Socialists of America  and Students for Justice in Palestine UW-Madison gathered outside of the Monona Terrace Wednesday to protest the National Space & Missile Materials Symposium.

The NSMMS is being held from June 24 to June 27 at Monona Terrace, hosting representatives from companies including Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing, according to the event website. The Badger Herald could not independently confirm the content of the symposium.

The NSMMS comes two months after the two-week pro-Palestine Library Mall encampment protest. The encampment came to an end when protesters and officials from UW came to an agreement.

Protesters started by gathering outside the Monona Terrace’s rooftop entrance. A speaker from SJP condemned the symposium, saying the event should not have been held in Madison.

“There is a conference going on for a lot of engineers of various sorts, but primarily for the war profiteering kind,” the SJP speaker said. “These people get paid to design more efficient ways to kill people including children and civilians.”

Blake Thor
Pro-Palestinian protesters engaged in a die-in demonstration outside the Monona Terrace. June 26, 2024.

Protesters then moved directly outside the terrace entrance, where five police officers were gathered inside. The protesters then read off names of children who were killed in Gaza in a die-in demonstration.

The protesters then moved outside city hall to express frustration with Madison elected officials for hosting the symposium.

The frustration stems from the adoption of a City Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza Dec. 5, 2023.

Library Mall. May 11, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
As encampment demonstration ends, efforts to support, uplift Palestinian students on campus continue
Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

A representative from Madison Against War Profiteers read a letter sent to Madison City officials decrying the decision to host the symposium. The speaker said Madison legislators must be held accountable.

“Our city leadership has decided to support this conference that goes exactly against the spirit of ceasefire that they have said they support,” a MAWP speaker said. 

City of Madison Communications Manager Dylan Brogan said Madison supports peaceful protests.

Brogan also said the content of events held at the Monona Terrace are independent of the city’s position.

“Monona Terrace hosts over 500 events each year. Event space is rentable to any person, business, or organization that can fulfill the terms of our lease,” Brogan said. “The content at events and views and opinions of clients who rent space at Monona Terrace is their own.”

 

