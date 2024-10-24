UW-Green Bay launches AI-generated student support chatbot

The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has developed an AI chatbot to communicate with students about finding resources on campus.

Assistant Vice Chancellor for Student Access and Success at UW-Green Bay, Meagan Strehlow, spoke about the new app and how it will help students find resources more efficiently.

Strehlow said more than 2,000 messages were sent to the chatbot, named “Phlash” after the university’s mascot, within its first 24 hours of release.

Strehlow said officials at UW-Green Bay have noticed that many first-year students often feel confused at the start of the semester and struggle to find a comfortable way to ask questions.

“Using an AI bot allowed us to open up a new avenue for students to ask questions that they need answers to,” Strehlow said.

“Phlash” works in two ways — students can have a conversation with the chatbot, and it will also send temperature check-in texts every seven to ten days, Strehlow said.

These messages ask students how they are doing in classes, as well as personal mental health check-ins to make sure that students are aware of various campus resources, according to Fox11 News.

The app makes sure that students have everything they need and are aware of resources they can reach out to for help, Strehlow said.

“The goal is to help students academically, emotionally, or perhaps something much simpler, such as finding a good restaurant in the area to eat lunch,” Strehlow said.

UW-Green Bay considers AI a tool that helps both staff and students gain access to information more efficiently. The university kept this outlook in mind when developing the app, Strehlow said.

Strehlow said another benefit of the app is that it allows the university to track the information being shared in chatbot conversations, helping them identify what to prioritize to better serve students.

“We really know who our students are so we looked to this as a tool to fill in the gap among students,” Strehlow said. “The main priority is the students and making sure that they can gain access in a way that is comfortable and beneficial to them.”