City of Madison announces results of 2024 Food Truck Review

The City of Madison has released the results of its 2024 Food Cart Review, with 20 vendors selected to operate throughout the city, according to a city press release.

This year’s review attracted a record 38 applications of Madison food trucks for the review. The City of Madison Vending Oversight Committee is set to approve the official map of vending locations by the end of the year, prioritizing those with the highest scores, according to the press release.

The Surco 2 food truck came in first place, followed by Braisin’ Hussies and Bulgogi Korean Taco, according to the press release.

City of Madison Street Vending Coordinator Meghan Blake-Horst said the review process evaluated vendors based on several criteria outlined in the Madison general ordinance, or regulations for the city.

“We assess the design and visual impact, graphics and signage, cleanliness and maintenance, flavor of the food, menu presentation, originality and creativity,” Blake-Horst said.

This comprehensive approach ensures each food cart not only meets health and safety standards but also enhances the city’s aesthetic and culinary diversity, Blake-Horst said.

This year, Madison introduced a new State Street Night Vending Program located on Library Mall, Blake-Horst said. The program’s goal is to raise awareness among students and encourage regular attendance at the food carts in the coming years, she added.

There are two new vendors with unique offerings this year — one specializes in sugar cane juice, and the other is a dedicated tamale vendor, marking the first time a vendor with tamales as their main product line has been licensed, Blake-Horst said.

“These diverse operators provide students with familiar flavors from their own backgrounds, while also introducing them to new culinary experiences,” Blake-Horst said. “I think it’s a great opportunity to be able to provide this unique lunch, and hopefully late night spot.”

The food cart program is growing beyond the campus area, allowing students and residents to explore their rich culinary offerings across Madison, Blake-Horst said.

The city currently licenses over 100 food carts, with 33 operating in the downtown area, according to Blake-Horst.

“We are continuing to educate students that [food trucks] are there, get the food carts to be there regularly, and hopefully grow that program over the next coming years,” Blake-Horst said.