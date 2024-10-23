UHS removes sex module, fuels controversy among student body 

University of Wisconsin student Benjamin Rothove launched a new student publication called The Madison Federalist Oct. 16.

The same day of their launch, The Madison Federalist published an article regarding UW’s Sex Education Program, SexWise. Rothove, The Federalist’s editor-in-chief, told The Badger Herald that before this article was published, it was sent to the University for comment.

After receiving this email, UW removed the SexWise module under GetWise. Assistant Vice Chancellor for Communications John Lucas notified Rothove that the module had been taken down via email.

“The GetWise programs allow UW-Madison students to explore violence prevention and survivor support topics,” Lucas said in the email. “University Health Services has removed the content in question while the module is being reviewed to ensure that the presentation of the topic is clear and supported by research. The module itself is not required.”

Rothove said he and his team at The Federalist will be watching to see if the module goes back up in its original form, in which case they will respond.

“It is unacceptable for the University to have a link to a pornographic website and most people should agree on that,” Rothove said. “Students do not need to be learning about that, from a university program”

The Federalist currently has no funding, according to Rothove. Once the newspaper is further established, they hope to receive financial support from the Fund for American Studies Student Journalism Association, Rothove said.

Since removing the module, UW has not commented on what the module will look like moving forward.

Peer facilitator at Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment, Spencer Runde worked with SexWise over the summer to educate UW students about relationships, sex, partying and hookup culture.

Runde said the campus is currently under the red zone. The red zone refers to the time between August and November during which high amounts of sexual assault allegations are reported.

Runde said it’s dangerous UW would remove a resource that educates incoming students on topics they may not have learned in High School. Runde said that students have come up to them to express how helpful the module was and how grateful they were that UW provided awareness on such important topics.

“I felt the article [Federalist Article] was very reactionary.” Runde said. “It feels very dishonest, and a more puritan perspective that is not recognizing that these things [porn consumption and sexual assault] happen, these things occur, they’re real and they’re common”

Rothove said the module does not contain information that prevents sexual violence.

“If it was a real module that was focused on preventing sexual violence, then it’s necessary, then it’s good. We need that on campus,” Rothove said. “But the fact is, the module was created by people who were too distracted by their left wing orthodoxy. Nobody could look at that module and honestly say that it was primarily concerned with preventing sexual violence.”

Runde said the module was the first step in spreading awareness on violence prevention.

With it getting taken down, future plans regarding this topic now feel intimidating, Runde said.

“It’s up to us as a University and a student body to speak on these issues, to talk about them, and to not be afraid to confront them.” Runde said.

This is a developing story.