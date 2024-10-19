Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Madison & Dane County Report Significant Rise in Whooping Cough Cases

142 confirmed cases this year highlight the importance of vaccination and early consultation with healthcare providers
by Zoe Klein
October 19, 2024
Paige Valley
A student puts on a mask at University Health Services. February 7, 2024.

Public Health Madison & Dane County have reported an increase in cases of whooping cough, also known as pertussis, with 142 individuals testing positive so far this year, according to WKOW

Morgan Finke, Communications Coordinator at Public Health Madison & Dane County said the initial signs of pertussis include a runny nose, low-grade fever and a mild cough. 

“During this time, individuals are still able to spread the disease,” Finke said. “That’s what makes pertussis so tricky, it is so easy to spread and people don’t always know they have it until it becomes a lot more serious.”

Advertisements

After about a week, the illness can escalate, leading to more severe symptoms such as difficulty breathing, vomiting and the characteristic whooping cough, according to the CDC.

Finke advises students who suspect they have symptoms to consult their healthcare providers promptly, as they may be able to prescribe antibiotics even if symptoms are not yet apparent. Finke said these strategies can help combat the growth of bacteria and prevent further transmission.

If someone tests positive for whooping cough, the most crucial step is to stay home and avoid contact with others, Finke said, adding that public health staff may reach out to provide guidance and notify anyone who may have been exposed.

The recent surge in cases appears to correlate with a return to pre-pandemic levels of pertussis, Finke said. 

COVID-19 mitigation measures—such as wearing masks and social distancing — previously reduced the spread of various respiratory illnesses, including whooping cough Finke said. 

“Now that we’re kind of returning to life as it normally is, where less folks are masking and less folks are practicing distancing, it’s not unexpected that we would see an increase in pre pandemic levels of pertussis,” Finke said. 

Given the close quarters in which they interact, Finke said students are particularly susceptible to whooping cough, and that vaccination remains one of the most critical components of prevention,

A Tdap booster, which protects against pertussis, is recommended every ten years, according to Finke.

“In Dane County specifically, we have vaccination levels roughly at the national average, so this doesn’t mean that vaccines aren’t working. Finke said. “In fact, we are seeing less severe illness due to pertussis because the vaccine is helping.”

University Health Services is monitoring the increase in pertussis cases and emphasizes that vaccination is an important step to prevent whooping cough and students and employees should stay home and away from others when sick, according to the UHS website.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in City of Madison
Archival photo of former President Obama speaking at rally. March 3, 2016.
Barack Obama, Tim Walz to campaign for Harris in Madison Oct. 22
Paul Soglin speaks at the Park Hotel. October 16th, 2024.
Former Madison mayor and local leaders urge 'No' vote on property tax referendum, criticize city's fiscal strategy
Absentee ballot. Septemer 24, 2024.
Four referenda to be on Nov. 5 ballot
Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the Madison stop of the Blue Wall Bus Tour. October 15, 2024
Gov. Evers, Gov. Whitmer Rally in Madison for Harris-Walz Campaign on ‘Driving Forward Blue Wall Bus Tour’
First Lady Jill Biden speaks in Madison. October 14, 2024.
First Lady Jill Biden campaigns in Madison for first time since President Biden drops out of presidential race
Members of UW-Madison College Democrats speak at a press conference outside the former location of Silver Dollar. October 11, 2024.
UW student Democrats defend young people against Eric Hovde’s controversial comments
Donate to The Badger Herald