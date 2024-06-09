Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters

The Wisconsin Democratic Party held the first day of its state convention Saturday at the Potawatomi Casino Hotel in Milwaukee. The convention included remarks from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis. and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. who are both up for reelection in November.

The Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine held a rally of more than 70 protesters outside the convention. Protesters played pro-Palestinian songs through two speakers and led several chants. The protesters waved Palestinian flags and held signs calling for an end to military funding for Israel and a ceasefire in Gaza.

Gallery • 3 Photos Blake Thor Signs held by pro-Palestinian protesters outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.

A speaker from the Wisconsin Coalition for Justice in Palestine said Wisconsin Democrats need to express further support for Palestine and work to end the war and genocide in Gaza.

“We are here at Potawatomi, and we’re gonna send a clear message to those Democrats, that they [need] to end the genocide now,” the speaker said. “We’re going to send this message because we can no longer take empty words from the Democrats.”

Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupted Baldwin’s speech as she began, shouting “we are all Palestinian”’ from within the delegate crowd. Throughout her address, event organizers escorted out at least nine protesters from the convention center.

Gallery • 3 Photos Blake Thor Delegates rise and applaud as Sen. Tammy Baldwin takes the stage at the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention. June 8, 2024.

During her address, Baldwin discussed her support for reproductive freedom, citing the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2023, for which she serves as the lead author. The bill has yet to pass the Senate due to Baldwin’s inability to secure the 60 votes required to overcome the filibuster.

“While I don’t have 60 votes yet to overcome the filibuster, I do have a plan,” Baldwin said. “That plan requires me to be reelected to the United States Senate.”

Baldwin also emphasized the importance of preserving jobs and American-made goods within the U.S., initiatives she advocated be included in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through her Buy America measures. These measures mandate that steel, manufactured products, iron and construction materials used in federally funded infrastructure projects must originate from the U.S.

Further, Baldwin highlighted the passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in 2022, which overcame the filibuster and provides statutory authority for same-sex and interracial marriages.

Baldwin did not comment on the conflict in Gaza in her speech. Baldwin was one of 70 senators who voted to pass a foreign aid package, which allocated $4 billion to the Israeli military.

Gallery • 1 Photos Blake Thor U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. addresses a crowd of delegates at the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention. June 8, 2024.

In his speech, Rep. Mark Pocan did not elaborate on his reelection campaign or policies, instead focusing on lifting up other democrats like Sen. Baldwin. He also drew distinctions against the Republican Party, referencing former President Trump’s recent felony convictions.

Pocan, whose district includes the University of Wisconsin campus, did not mention the war in Gaza. In past statements, Pocan has voted against military funding to Israel, instead calling for a ceasefire and freeing of hostages, according to a press release.

On Sunday, delegates will vote on two resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, which have been recommended for non-adoption by a Wisconsin Democratic Party committee. A third resolution calling for the removal of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu from any government office will also be discussed.

The UW–Madison chapter of the College Democrats released a statement, calling on delegates to vote in support of the ceasefire resolutions.

Day two of the convention will include the delegates debating and voting on resolutions and revealing the elected representatives for the Democratic National Convention in August.