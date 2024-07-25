Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
The Badger Herald archival photo of grocery store. February 20, 2021.
New immigration policy creates pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants
by Anna Smith July 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of swimming pool. April 27, 2016.
What is going on in the world of UW athletics?
by Julien Payen July 25, 2024
Associated Students of Madison meet at the Student Activity Center. February 7, 2024.
ASM must overcome communication failures to address low voter turnout
by Aiden Mellon July 25, 2024
The Badger Herald archival photo of Wisconsin Capitol. March 8, 2021.
Wisconsin among states experiencing summer heat wave
by Adeline Sax July 25, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Taste of Madison. September 4, 2017.
Your guide to Madison's summer festivals
by Akhilesh Peddi July 25, 2024
The Badger Herald archival photo of Wisconsin Capitol Building. March 25, 2024.
Judge allows Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote via email for November election
by Anna Kristoff July 25, 2024
Advertisements

New immigration policy creates pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants

Wisconsin dairy farm and DACA recipients expected to benefit from policies
by Anna Smith
July 25, 2024
The+Badger+Herald+archival+photo+of+grocery+store.+February+20%2C+2021.+
Yonah Davis
The Badger Herald archival photo of grocery store. February 20, 2021.

Immigration policies announced by President Biden June 17 may provide people living in the U.S. without proper documentation a pathway to gain legal permanent residence if their spouse is a U.S. citizen. 

Across the country, approximately half a million non-citizen immigrants will be affected by these policies, according to a Fact Sheet released by The White House

In Wisconsin, there are an estimated number of 70,000 people without proper documentation, according to data collected by the Migration Policy Institute.

Advertisements

These policies are particularly impactful to the state because of how they may affect the main driver of the state’s economy — dairy farms, according to Wisconsin Farm Bureau Executive Director of Government Relations Jason Mugnaini

In order to be eligible for this program, non-citizen immigrants must have resided in the country for at least 10 years, be married to a U.S. citizen, not pose a security threat and meet all other legal requirements in place. The most suitable immigrants for this program have resided in the country for about 23 years as of June 17, 2024, according to the Fact Sheet.

Furthermore, the program may benefit Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients and other Dreamers, according to the Fact Sheet. If a DACA recipient or Dreamer has earned a degree at an accredited U.S. institution of higher education and has received an offer of employment in the country, they may use these policies to receive a work visa with greater ease.

This program utilizes a policy called parole-in-place to create an easier transition for those pursuing citizenship or work visas, according to Lead Project Attorney at the Community Immigration Law Center Natalia Lucak. 

Currently, there are limited ways that a non-citizen immigrant can take to reach this goal, according to Director of Immigration Justice Clinic at the University of Wisconsin Law School Erin Barbato

Associated Students of Madison meet at the Student Activity Center. February 7, 2024.
ASM must overcome communication failures to address low voter turnout
Badger Herald archival photo of Taste of Madison. September 4, 2017.
Your guide to Madison's summer festivals
The Badger Herald archival photo of The Orpheum. September 5, 2023.
Electrify your summer with upcoming Madison concerts
Satire: An open letter to all UW professors
Satire: An open letter to all UW professors

“Even though they are not leaving and reentering, it allows for them to almost apply for an entry while they remain in the U.S.,” Lucak said. “While they remain here, they’re able to be paroled and then they’re able to apply for a green card.” 

Before an immigrant may apply for citizenship status, they must first obtain an immigrant visa which authorizes them to travel into the U.S. to gain legal permanent residence — denoted by a green card.

While the possession of a green card signifies approval to live and work in the country indefinitely, it does not define an immigrant as a citizen and thus green card holders may not reap the benefits of being a citizen. For instance, non-citizen immigrants could still be at risk for deportation, according to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center.

In the case that an immigrant enters the country without authorization and then gets married to a U.S. citizen, they have two options to receive their legal permanent residence.

First, they may choose to face the immigration bars set by the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigration Responsibility Act of 1996. Outlined in this act, for any immigrant that resides in the country illegally for over a year they must return to their home country for 10 years before they may be eligible for an immigrant visa. 

The other option includes applying for a waiver to allow them to avoid this 10-year inadmissibility bar. But this process is often complicated, costly, timely and many people are not deemed to satisfy the requirements, according to Barbato.  

“Even if you’re going through that waiver process right now, that process is taking like three to four years,” Barbato said. “It’s incredibly backlogged, expensive and really tough on families…”  

Vice President Kamala Harris addresses thousands of supporters at her first campaign event as Democratic Presidential Nominee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. July 23, 2024.
‘We’ve got work to do’: Harris kicks off presidential campaign in Milwaukee
Wisconsin politicians, leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race
Wisconsin politicians, leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race
President Biden drops out of presidential race
President Biden drops out of presidential race
Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and Democrati National Comittee press conference in Milwaukee. July 18, 2024.
Biden-Harris campaign, DNC hold counter-RNC press conference in Milwaukee

This parole-in-place policy creates a pathway for people without proper documentation to pursue citizenship or work visas without facing these bars. Rather than being forced to return to their home country for 10 years, an immigrant may remain in the country while undergoing steps to have a lawful entry.

In the past decades, there has been a significant increase in the number of immigrants entering Wisconsin which has greatly increased the state’s Latino population — from 93,000 to 447,290, according to a Dairy Workers Study conducted by the School for Workers at UW.

Many of these new immigrants are drawn to working in dairy farms for multiple factors. Farms often provide housing that allows for workers to avoid the three to five-year rental history requirement needed for renting.

Additionally, the study found that immigration status is rarely discussed by farm employers and is treated like an “open secret.” This is especially alluring considering that approximately 75% of immigrants working on dairy farms have an unauthorized immigration status, according to the Dairy Workers Study. 

These new policies will help aid obstacles employees encounter while working without proper documentation. For instance, working on rural farms often requires an employee to drive far distances without a proper drivers license, which could put someone at high risk of deportation. Furthermore, these workers will be able to access healthcare benefits rather than paying for services out of pocket, according to Mugnaini. 

“They’re valuable members of the farm,” Mugnaini said. “I think that there are some really interesting opportunities for revitalization in rural communities from foreign workers coming to Wisconsin.”

While this program has yet to open for applications, there is a high chance it will be challenged by Congress since it was announced as an executive order, according to Barbato. Additionally, this program, similar to DACA, is threatened by any future president’s stance on immigration — just as it was created it can be overturned through executive action.

Advertisements
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in State of Wisconsin
The Badger Herald archival photo of Wisconsin Capitol Building. March 25, 2024.
Judge allows Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote via email for November election
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses thousands of supporters at her first campaign event as Democratic Presidential Nominee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. July 23, 2024.
‘We’ve got work to do’: Harris kicks off presidential campaign in Milwaukee
Wisconsin politicians, leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race
Wisconsin politicians, leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race
Biden-Harris Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks speaks at a Biden-Harris campaign and Democrati National Comittee press conference in Milwaukee. July 18, 2024.
Biden-Harris campaign, DNC hold counter-RNC press conference in Milwaukee
Coalition to March on the RNC Co-Chair Omar Flores speaking at the marchs press conference. July 15, 2024.
Protesters march outside RNC as convention's first day begins
President Biden speaks to supporters at a Madison campaign event. July 5, 2024.
President Biden held a campaign event in Madison. Here's what you should know.
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *