Wisconsin politicians, leaders react to Biden dropping out of presidential race

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. This article will be updated as more statements are released.

Wisconsin politicians and leaders are reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he is dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris Sunday.

Gov. Tony Evers, D-Wis., has yet to publicly endorse Harris but praised Biden’s contributions to the U.S. economy, focus on the climate crisis and reproductive rights, according to a statement released Sunday afternoon.

“President Biden has been an extraordinary president, one of — if not the most — well-accomplished presidents of my lifetime,” Evers said. “President Biden’s decision today doesn’t change the fact the choice remains clear this November. Donald Trump wants to be a dictator on day one. He is a dangerous threat to our democracy and our country, and he will enact a radical, authoritarian agenda if he returns to the Oval Office.”

Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Madison, the only Wisconsin Democrat who had called on Biden to withdraw, thanked the president for his service to the country and criticized Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump in a statement released on X following Biden’s announcement.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, D-WI, is endorsing Harris following the announcement, according to a press release.

“I look forward to her candidacy as a new beginning for our party and our country and I am excited to work with her to lower costs for Wisconsin families, grow our Made in American economy and restore our fundamental rights and freedoms,” Baldwin said.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler also released a statement highlighting Biden’s work relating to infrastructure, gun violence and COVID-19.

“Joe Biden met the moment at a time of urgent need. That’s who he is. President Biden has always answered the call to service, and put duty and country first,” Wikler said in the statement.

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming condemned the Democratic Party for not replacing Biden earlier. Dropping out of the election could signal weakness in the president’s ability to serve the country in his current role, according to Schimming.

“If Joe Biden is incapable of the rigors of running for reelection, then he cannot be trusted to fulfill the duties of his office. Everyone from Vice President Harris, Tammy Baldwin, and the Democrat establishment bears responsibility for enabling the vanity and self-delusion of the Bidens,” Schimming said in the statement.

U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, endorsed Harris as the Democratic nominee with a focus on defeating Trump in November, according to an X post.

State Senator Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said Biden’s decision to step down was courageous, calling his administration a “legacy of humble leadership” in a statement released after the announcement.