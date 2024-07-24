“We’ve got work to do”: Harris kicks off presidential campaign in Milwaukee

Vice President Kamala Harris held the first rally of her presidential campaign at West Allis High School Tuesday, chastising former President Donald Trump before an audience of over 3,000, according to campaign organizers.

Harris, who spent much of her life as a prosecutor, talked about Trump’s criminal record.

“Hear me when I say, I know Donald Trump’s type,” Harris said.

Speakers, including Gov. Tony Evers and Sen, Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., rallied on issues previously highlighted in the Biden-Harris campaign, from reproductive rights to affordable healthcare.

Speakers said they were excited about a potential first female U.S. presidency. Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Winkler highlighted Harris’ ties to Wisconsin — a crucial battleground state — where she lived in Madison from age 3 to 5, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Harris said she would focus on the middle class as president.

“Building up the middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency,” Harris said. “Here’s the thing we all here in Wisconsin know, when our middle class is strong America is strong.”

She blasted the Trump campaign’s Project 2025, which she said would weaken America’s middle class.

Gallery • 3 Photos Bennett Waara Rally attendees hold up signs in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. July 23, 2024.

Attendees of the rally responded to Harris with an audible unity that was missing in the weeks of panic throughout the Democratic Party following President Joe Biden’s debate performance.

Since Biden’s decision to step down Sunday, Harris has received enough delegate support to clinch the Democratic nomination.

Harris also raised $81 million in the first 24 hours of her campaign, which began Monday, according to The New York Times. This period was the most successful 24 hours of grassroots fundraising in presidential campaign history, Harris said.

“Because we are a people-powered campaign, you know we will be a people-first presidency,” Harris said.

Presidential candidates from 1972 to 2020 have, on average, announced their campaigns 519 days out from the election, according to Smart Politics. With about 105 days left until the election Nov. 5, time pressure was a theme throughout the rally.

Harris called attention to the individuality of her situation and work that is yet to be done on the campaign trail.

“In the next 105 days, we have work to do. We have doors to knock on, we have phone calls to make, we have voters to register, we have an election to win,” Harris said. “So, Wisconsin, today I ask you, are you ready to get to work?”

Supporters echoed the sentiment of many Wisconsin Democratic politicians that it was unfortunate Biden had to be replaced, but ultimately the best decision for the party. From the bleachers, lines of people held up signs that collectively read, “YES WE KAM.”

“I’m disappointed that we couldn’t continue with Biden, but I trust the party to know what’s best,” rally attendee Barb Loye said. “I’m glad it’s focused now on Kamala.”

Rally participant Ann Badeau said Biden had strong momentum that he passed along to Harris.

“I’m very proud of Joe Biden and all that he’s done for the county, he’s got us going in the right direction,” Badeau said. “I know that Kamala Harris is going to pick that right up. I’m excited.”

Harris joined the crowd below the stage to meet with supporters after her speech.

At one point, an individual was escorted out of the rally after disrupting Harris’ remarks, calling attention to the war in Gaza.