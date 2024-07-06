President Biden held a campaign event in Madison. Here’s what you should know.

President Biden held a campaign event at Sherwood Middle School in Madison Friday. Biden followed Wisconsin elected officials and Democratic organizers in addressing a crowd of about 350 attendees.

Here are three key takeaways from the event.

Biden addresses concerns about debate performance

Voters have been increasingly critical of Biden following the June 27 presidential debate hosted by CNN.

A Times/Siena poll released July 3 — six days after the debate — shows that 48% of the likely electorate strongly disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.

Biden addressed sentiments about his debate performance, saying he remains undeterred by the backlash.

“I’m not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three and a half years of work,” Biden said. “I and you are not finished yet.”

Biden will stay in the presidential race

Several Democratic politicians have called on Biden to drop out of the race including Senator Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia, who is attempting to assemble a group of Democratic senators to ask Biden to exit.

But, Biden made clear at the event his intention to see his campaign through to November.

“Let me say this as clearly as I can: I’m staying in the race,” Biden said. “I’ll beat Donald Trump. We’re gonna do it again in 2024. I learned long ago that when you get knocked down, you get back up.”

Vice President Kamala Harris is currently outperforming Biden in head-to-head polling against Former President Donald Trump.

Biden addresses concerns about age

At the rally, Biden responded to criticisms about his age by referring back to his accomplishments in office, saying he created 15 millions jobs and installed a federal price cap on insulin.

Biden said his age would not stop him from reaching certain policy goals and beating Donald Trump.

“Do you think I’m too old to restore Roe v. Wade to the law of the land?” Biden said, to which attendees said “No.”