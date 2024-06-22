Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
by Anna KristoffJune 22, 2024
Faculty protest outside of Bascom Hall. Two faculty hold this sign reading FACULTY + STAFF SUPPORT OUR STUDENTS. May 2, 2024.
Faculty Senate meeting cancelled due to failure to meet quorom
by Brianna DavisJune 21, 2024
MFD establishes perimeter around 300 N Broom St block after underground explosion lifts manhole cover from the ground, June 17, 2024.
Two construction workers injured after downtown underground explosion
by Sami BitatJune 19, 2024
Afrofuturist mural inside Gamma Ray Bar. June 13, 2024.
Gamma Ray Bar invites Madison to sing along
by Ava McNarneyJune 16, 2024
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
UWPD cite 19 people from pro-Palestine Library Mall encampment protest
by Sami BitatJune 15, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UWPD investigation of campus burglaries underway
by Cat CarrollJune 12, 2024
Advertisements

Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

April Supreme Court election to determine partisan majority, Wisconsin’s abortion policy
by Anna Kristoff
June 22, 2024
Pro-abortion+rights+candidate+Susan+Crawford+enters+race+for+Wisconsin+Supreme+Court
Bennett Waara

Liberal Dane County Circuit Judge Susan Crawford announced her candidacy for the Wisconsin Supreme Court June 10. Crawford will face conservative Waukesha County Circuit Judge Brad Schimel April 1, and the winner will serve a 10-year term, according to Wisconsin Watch. Crawford’s announcement comes after liberal Justice Ann Bradley’s retirement announcement in April.

Crawford has previously worked for the pro-abortion rights group Planned Parenthood, whereas Schimel has advocated against abortion rights, according to Wisconsin Watch.

Bradley’s retirement leaves an empty seat that will determine the court’s balance — which is currently evenly split between three liberal justices and three conservatives, University of Wisconsin professor of political science Alex Tahk said.

Advertisements

“This is a decisive seat, so it’s likely to play a big role in determining outcomes on cases related to all sorts of issues — including abortion,” Tahk said.

In October 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturned Roe v. Wade, enforcing a previously invalidated 1849 law, Tahk said.

The Dane County Circuit Court later determined that the law, 1849 Assembly Bill 116, does not outright ban abortion, so some Wisconsin abortion providers have already resumed their services, UW professor of political science Barry Burden said. But, there is still a pending lawsuit in the Wisconsin Supreme Court that asks to fully overturn the law, Burden said.

“[The Wisconsin Supreme Court] will ultimately decide whether a strict version of the 1849 law’s in-place or whether the state is reverting to the policies that were in place before Dobbs — or somewhere in between,” Burden said.

Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
First lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks at Festa Italiana in Milwaukee. May 31, 2024.
Jill Biden’s Milwaukee speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Faculty protest outside of Bascom Hall. Two faculty hold this sign reading FACULTY + STAFF SUPPORT OUR STUDENTS. May 2, 2024.
Faculty Senate meeting cancelled due to failure to meet quorom

There is some evidence to suggest that supreme courts take public opinion into account when making decisions — whether through noticing prevailing public sentiments or studying survey results, Burden said.

For instance, a 2022 poll from Marquette University Law School found that 58% of Wisconsinites believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases and 35% believe it should be illegal in all or most cases.

But, elected justices are unlikely to completely alter their court behavior based on public opinion, Tahk said. Instead, the most effective way to influence state policy is by voting for justices with a specific ideology, he said.

For abortion-related issues, this Supreme Court election is likely more important than any legislative elections, but its outcome will also have a variety of impacts on the legal landscape of Wisconsin, Tahk said.

“Regardless of which issues you care about … if you care about any part of what Wisconsin law and policy looks like and what happens in our judicial system, then I think you should care about who wins this election,” Tahk said.

Advertisements
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in State of Wisconsin
Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
First lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks at Festa Italiana in Milwaukee. May 31, 2024.
Jill Biden’s Milwaukee speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall on April 29, 2024.
Across UW System, administrators' responses to pro-Palestine protests differ
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 9, 2022.
Debt threatens stability of Wisconsin universities as campuses close
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. February 23, 2021.
New report highlights racial health inequity in Wisconsin
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *