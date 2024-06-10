Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and elected four new Democratic National Convention representatives on the second day of the Wisconsin Democratic Convention Sunday morning.

During the vote for representatives, state convention delegates debated amendments to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions packet — a document dictating the party’s political principles and beliefs.

The war in Gaza was top-of-mind for many delegates, with resolution amendments focusing on anti-Semitism and civilian casualties. The party approved a resolution requiring them to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with 91 of 207 voters opposing. Resolutions calling for U.S. foreign policy to adopt a permanent ceasefire and the removal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from leadership were rejected

Advertisements

Wisconsin Congressional District 5 delegate Heba Mohammad, a Palestinian-American, highlighted her experience to support the ceasefire, viewing the resolution as a step toward better treatment for Palestinians in Wisconsin and the U.S.

“I’ve never fully felt seen as a person because I’m Palestinian, and at times I’ve faced direct dehumanization by people in this party,” Mohammad said. “It shouldn’t be like that.”

Some members of the Jewish caucus were disappointed with the resolution to call for a ceasefire, stressing the importance of denouncing anti-Semitism in the Platform documents.

Before the debate, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler introduced the convention and presented the five DNC state candidates for election.

“DNC members are our voice on this national committee,” Wikler said. “They help set the agenda and drive the Democratic Party forward over the next four years.”

Candidates Alex Lasry, Alexia Sabor, Andrew Werthmann, Arvina Martin and Tomika Vukovic all delivered speeches centered on the importance of giving Wisconsin a voice on the national stage.

Martin began her remarks in the Ho-Chunk language as a way to highlight the lack of Native American representation in the DNC.

“I’m a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation … and I intend to use my voice to represent Wisconsin on the national stage, and to make sure that the concerns that we all have here as Wisconsinites are heard by party officials at the top level,” Martin said.

Vukovic voiced the need for more Black women representation in the DNC and said she would work toward protecting democracy, building community and teaching advocacy as a DNC representative.

After two hours of voting, Sabor and Vukovic were elected as female representatives. Werthman and Lasry, both previous Wisconsin reps, were chosen to serve another term by acclamation as the only two men running — the group of four representatives always consists of two men and two women.

Later in the morning, College Democrats of Wisconsin Chair Matthew Lehner praised students who have campaigned and advocated for Democratic candidates during election seasons.

“This election will be long, hard and steep, but we must continue to have faith in a strong and amazing group of college students sitting out there today,” Lehner said.