Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution
by Anna Kristoff and Ava McNarneyJune 10, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. November 7, 2023.
Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents appoints Bogost to one-year term as president
by Margaret ShreinerJune 10, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
by Brianna DavisJune 9, 2024
The Lux Apartment building around 12 hours after a shooting early Sunday morning. June 8, 2024.
Downtown Madison shooting under investigation
by Brianna DavisJune 9, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Board of Regents approves Universities of Wisconsin's 2024-25 operating budget
by Brianna DavisJune 7, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the School of Education. November 7, 2023.
School of Education announces new dean following Hess' resignation
by Anna KristoffJune 6, 2024
Advertisements

Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution

Delegates debate resolutions on conflict in Gaza, elect DNC representatives at state Democratic convention
by Anna Kristoff and Ava McNarney
June 10, 2024
Delegates+vote+on+the+Democratic+Party+of+Wisconsin%E2%80%99s+platform+and+resolutions.+June+9%2C+2024.+
Ava McNarney
Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and elected four new Democratic National Convention representatives on the second day of the Wisconsin Democratic Convention Sunday morning.

During the vote for representatives, state convention delegates debated amendments to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions packet — a document dictating the party’s political principles and beliefs. 

The war in Gaza was top-of-mind for many delegates, with resolution amendments focusing on anti-Semitism and civilian casualties. The party approved a resolution requiring them to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with 91 of 207 voters opposing. Resolutions calling for U.S. foreign policy to adopt a permanent ceasefire and the removal of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from leadership were rejected

Advertisements

Wisconsin Congressional District 5 delegate Heba Mohammad, a Palestinian-American, highlighted her experience to support the ceasefire, viewing the resolution as a step toward better treatment for Palestinians in Wisconsin and the U.S.

“I’ve never fully felt seen as a person because I’m Palestinian, and at times I’ve faced direct dehumanization by people in this party,” Mohammad said. “It shouldn’t be like that.”

Some members of the Jewish caucus were disappointed with the resolution to call for a ceasefire, stressing the importance of denouncing anti-Semitism in the Platform documents.  

Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
First lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks at Festa Italiana in Milwaukee. May 31, 2024.
Jill Biden’s Milwaukee speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protester arrested in Madison on two felony counts
Protesters gathered outside of Bascom Hall. May 6, 2024.
Three UW student organizations under interim suspension

Before the debate, Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler introduced the convention and presented the five DNC state candidates for election. 

“DNC members are our voice on this national committee,” Wikler said. “They help set the agenda and drive the Democratic Party forward over the next four years.”

Candidates Alex Lasry, Alexia Sabor, Andrew Werthmann, Arvina Martin and Tomika Vukovic all delivered speeches centered on the importance of giving Wisconsin a voice on the national stage. 

Martin began her remarks in the Ho-Chunk language as a way to highlight the lack of Native American representation in the DNC. 

“I’m a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation … and I intend to use my voice to represent Wisconsin on the national stage, and to make sure that the concerns that we all have here as Wisconsinites are heard by party officials at the top level,” Martin said. 

Vukovic voiced the need for more Black women representation in the DNC and said she would work toward protecting democracy, building community and teaching advocacy as a DNC representative.

After two hours of voting, Sabor and Vukovic were elected as female representatives. Werthman and Lasry, both previous Wisconsin reps, were chosen to serve another term by acclamation as the only two men running — the group of four representatives always consists of two men and two women. 

Later in the morning, College Democrats of Wisconsin Chair Matthew Lehner praised students who have campaigned and advocated for Democratic candidates during election seasons. 

“This election will be long, hard and steep, but we must continue to have faith in a strong and amazing group of college students sitting out there today,” Lehner said.

Advertisements
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in State of Wisconsin
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
First lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks at Festa Italiana in Milwaukee. May 31, 2024.
Jill Biden’s Milwaukee speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall on April 29, 2024.
Across UW System, administrators' responses to pro-Palestine protests differ
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 9, 2022.
Debt threatens stability of Wisconsin universities as campuses close
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. February 23, 2021.
New report highlights racial health inequity in Wisconsin
Department of Public Instruction report shows educators continue to leave Wisconsin
Department of Public Instruction report shows educators continue to leave Wisconsin
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *