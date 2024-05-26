Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protester arrested in Madison on two felony counts
by Ava McNarneyMay 26, 2024
Protesters gathered outside of Bascom Hall. May 6, 2024.
Three UW student organizations under interim suspension
by Margaret ShreinerMay 25, 2024
The inside of courtroom 8D during the preliminary hearing of State of Wisconsin vs. Caleb A Brown. May 23, 2024.
Dane County Courthouse holds preliminary hearings for individuals arrested at pro-Palestine encampment
by Sami BitatMay 23, 2024
COVID-19, COVID19, Coronavirus, UW Madison, Frontliners
Meriter union, management reach agreement following weeks of negotiation
by Ava McNarneyMay 22, 2024
Russian Folk Orchestra promises spirited performance with annual spring concert
Russian Folk Orchestra promises spirited performance with annual spring concert
by Julia VetschMay 15, 2024
Faculty Senate to vote on resolution condemning police force against protesters, faculty
Faculty Senate to vote on resolution condemning police force against protesters, faculty
by Blake ThorMay 14, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protester arrested in Madison on two felony counts

Madison Police Department arrests UW alum for disarming, causing threat or battery to police officer during encampment raid
by Ava McNarney
May 26, 2024
Paige Valley
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.

The Madison Police Department arrested an individual involved with the pro-Palestinian encampment on Library Mall at around 7 p.m. Friday. The individual, Jeffrey Brown, was present during the encampment raid on May 1, when 34 arrests were made. 

Brown, a UW alum, was arrested for allegedly disarming and causing battery or threat to law enforcement. Disarming and causing harm to or threatening a police officer are both Class H felonies in Wisconsin — Brown could face up to 12 years in prison and maximum fines of $20,000. 

MPD contacted Brown at his home Thursday, May 23, and he was arrested while taking groceries into his house the following evening, according to a statement from Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP). 

SJP expressed concern about the timing of the arrest, which occurred immediately before a holiday weekend. 

“MPD knew that if they arrested the person on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, they would be sitting over the entirety of the holiday weekend as they would not be able to be arraigned until the following Tuesday,” the statement read. “This was an intentional move on their part to force this person to sit over the long weekend and create chaos within the movement.”

