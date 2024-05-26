Pro-Palestinian protester arrested in Madison on two felony counts

The Madison Police Department arrested an individual involved with the pro-Palestinian encampment on Library Mall at around 7 p.m. Friday. The individual, Jeffrey Brown, was present during the encampment raid on May 1, when 34 arrests were made.

Brown, a UW alum, was arrested for allegedly disarming and causing battery or threat to law enforcement. Disarming and causing harm to or threatening a police officer are both Class H felonies in Wisconsin — Brown could face up to 12 years in prison and maximum fines of $20,000.

MPD contacted Brown at his home Thursday, May 23, and he was arrested while taking groceries into his house the following evening, according to a statement from Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP).

SJP expressed concern about the timing of the arrest, which occurred immediately before a holiday weekend.

“MPD knew that if they arrested the person on the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, they would be sitting over the entirety of the holiday weekend as they would not be able to be arraigned until the following Tuesday,” the statement read. “This was an intentional move on their part to force this person to sit over the long weekend and create chaos within the movement.”