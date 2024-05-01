Live updates: Police begin removal of encampment on Library Mall

Protesters remained in the encampment demonstration overnight Tuesday. Wednesday morning, they asked protesters to remove the tents.

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

8:39 a.m.

SJP UW–Madison is livestreaming on Instagram from inside the circle of protesters. There are currently 516 viewers.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:37 a.m.

MPD is removing tents and supplies that were placed outside Memorial Library near the bike racks.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:34 a.m.

Demonstrators are now sitting on the grass and concrete where they were encircling the remaining tents and continue to chant.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:33 a.m.

Protesters are chanting “We want justice, we want it now. Un-suspend our students nows.” At the time of this update, The Badger Herald could not independently verify whether or not students have been suspended.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:32 a.m.

Demonstrators are moving to surround the police on three sides except for the Langdon Street side, which is where tents and supplies are being collected.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:31 a.m.

One demonstrator is holding a sign that says “Faculty in support of students’ right to protest.”

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:30 a.m.

MPD and UWPD officers are walking away with tents, tarps and protesters’ belongings.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

8:26 a.m.

Protesters are chanting, “Students, students stand your ground. MPD back down.” Students, students stand your ground. State Patrol back down.” “Free, free Palestine.” “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.” There are 30 to 40 demonstrators maintaining a perimeter around three last tents.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:22 a.m.

MPD officers have started dragging tents into one pile on the lawn. Four people have been arrested have been removed from the encampment thus far. Three tents remain.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

8:19 a.m.

Seven more Madison Police Department officers have arrived, and those who have been arrested are starting to be removed from the encampment and brought toward Memorial Union.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

8:17 a.m.

Chanting has stopped.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:16 a.m.

“We did not expect this to happen in the morning at all, we expected this last night,” one protester said.

There are people who were arrested sitting on the ground. They have not moved them yet because of the crowd.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

8:15 a.m.

Some officers are blocking demonstrators in front of what used to be the community kitchen on the State Street side of the encampment.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:14 a.m.

Legal observers from the National Lawyers Guild are present and protesters are writing legal hotlines on their arms.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

8:11 a.m.

Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison called for protesters to join at Library Mall, saying “ALL OUT RIGHT NOW,” in an Instagram post shortly before 8 a.m.

8:09 a.m.

Two tents remain and police are creating a perimeter around what was the rest of the encampment.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:08 a.m.

At least seven protesters have been arrested.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:07 a.m.

Police officers are coming around the State Street side of the encampment to remove tents.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

8:03 a.m.

Protesters continue to chant “Push them back, push them back.”

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

7:58 a.m.

Police have started moving into the encampment and protesters are screaming and resisting. After the initial push by police into the encampment that was encircled by protesters, they took down one to tents, and protesters gained ground pushing back against the line of police in the direction of Memorial Union.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

7:54 a.m.

Over 50 officers are present on Library Mall. Some are holding shields.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.

7:47 a.m.

Officers from the University of Wisconsin Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are dragging tents and other supplies into a van attached to a pickup truck on the Langdon Street side of the encampment. Protesters are standing, linking arms around the remaining tents.

— Reported by Managing Editor Sophia Scolman.