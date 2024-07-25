Your guide to Madison’s summer festivals

You don’t need a reason to celebrate, but summertime is the best time of the year to experience Madison’s cultures, traditions and people. This is your guide to some of the festivals happening in Madison over the rest of the summer.

Bring friends and family to enjoy Madison at the end of July with Atwood Fest Jul. 27-28. Over 30 bands will be performing on Atwood Ave.

Madison-Chicago based funk and soul band The Funkee JBeez will kick off the fest at noon July 27. The band is helmed by 2-time Grammy award nominated and five-time recipient of the Madison Area Music Association Drummer of the Year Joey B. Banks.

Also performing on the first day of the Fest is University of Wisconsin a cappella group The Madhatters.

The Southern rock-n-roll band Parker Barrow will finish off the fest at 5:30 p.m. July 28. The group gets their name from notorious couple Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow and is headlined by singer Megan Kane and her husband and drummer Drew Turner.

Ever wonder where to go with the one friend who has the complete opposite interests of you? Or someone who likes motorcycle shows but you want something different? WaunaFest is the perfect event.

Covering an entire long weekend from Jul. 25-28, WaunaFest brings a rollercoaster of fun from an arts and craft fair, a car, truck and motorcycle show and a cornhole tournament. It is the ideal outing to find everything you want to do in Wisconsin over the summer, from classic pastimes to activities which are harder to come by.

Ceramics, jewelry, paintings, artisanal food, sculptures, you name it — Mount Horeb’s Art Fair has it all.

The Art Basel of Wisconsin, Mount Horeb’s Art Fair is bringing handmade art from all over Wisconsin and the country to Main Street in Mount Horeb July 27 and 28.

The event will also have a generous number of food vendors, live music and silent auctions, giving you the chance to enjoy food and music while you spot handmade antiques and decorations for friends or yourself.

Do you want to try a new dish this summer? Experience a new culture? Food is one of the best ways to explore the world — including places you are already familiar with — and Madison is no exception.

Taste of Madison is an annual event which brings the restaurants of Madison together in one place — surrounding Capitol Square. It is the ultimate melting pot of the Madison food scene. Find all your favorite local dishes or try items from bars and restaurants you haven’t yet been to at the Square Aug. 31 and Sep. 1.

Around 80 vendors are expected to be present, according to the Taste of Madison’s website. Sellers will bring everything from barbeque, to tacos, to pizza and steak on the Square. If you have a sweet tooth, ice cream, donuts and any baked goods you could want will be available.

While Madison has countless restaurants offering different international cuisines, Sun Prarie’s Sweet Corn Festival illustrates all that can be done with the yellow vegetable grown in areas surrounding Madison. Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival offers 80 tons of corn served with slabs of butter and as much salt as one likes.

An annual festival, it happens every third weekend of August, this year from Aug. 14-18. This is the 71st year of the event. The festival also includes a parade, a corn hole tournament, racing, a carnival and many other fun activities, making it a great spot to enjoy time with family and friends.

If the Sweet Corn Festival can offer all the corn Wisconsin can produce, Great Taste of the Midwest is here to offer all the beer Wisconsin can brew.

The Great Taste of the Midwest brings together over 200 brewers from the Midwest, giving you the opportunity to taste and experience all of the varieties of beer produced in Wisconsin and surrounding states. It will happen at Olin Park from 1-6 p.m. August 10 — a great way to taste the summer through the lens of finely brewed beer.

Wisconsin summer is not really a Wisconsin summer without some famous Wisconsin cheese curds. Happening right next to UW campus on East Mifflin Street, Curd Fest will give visitors the opportunity to try Wisconsin’s famous cheese curds and more.

You can try almost every kind of cheese curd there is at this event. An annual event, the Curd Fest is returning this summer for the 11th time to surprise its visitors with more cheese curds than they could imagine.