Chocolate+Shoppe+Ice+Cream+launches+Cone+Crawl

July 21 is National Ice Cream Day. To commemorate the event, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream has announced it will give out free mini cones during a Cone Crawl throughout all of its nine locations in Madison.

Known for its unique flavors, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream is famous for serving out-of-the-box scoops with a pinch of humor in their names. This is what makes the shop special, according to Regional Shoppe Manager Ken Norton, who quoted their slogan, ‘If you want to eat healthy, eat carrots’ as a testimony to their love for humor.

“I love the sense of humor that [Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream] has. It is fun and makes a good quality product,” Norton said.

Norton told The Badger Herald that each of the nine locations will host one special flavor during the crawl. While participants can walk into any store and try any flavor, these specials are something to look out for.

Norton also stressed their policy that participants are not expected to make a purchase. The event is to commemorate National Ice Cream Day and the people of Wisconsin.

Cap City Cyclists, an advocacy group dedicated to promoting cycling in Madison, is getting involved with the Cone Crawl. It is launching a 68-mile biking party free for anyone to join. They will bike together to all nine locations, beginning from the shop on Atwood Ave. at 10:30 a.m. and ending on State Street. All participants will need is a bike, some water and snacks, according to Norton.

This year’s Cone Crawl was inspired by Chocolate Shoppe’s previous Scoopenger Hunt, a similar event. The Cone Crawl was launched in response to the increasing demand by customers for another such event, according to Norton. Chocolate Shoppe is expecting over 3,000 customers throughout the day and at least 200 to grab a cone at all nine of their stores.

To encourage customers to visit every store, Chocolate Shoppe has established a stamp system. Anyone who collects all nine stamps can expect to receive a mini Cone Crawl prize bag while supplies last, according to the press release.

Chocolate Shoppe plans to organize more events like this in the future, according to Norton.