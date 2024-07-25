Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Badger Herald archival photo of Taste of Madison. September 4, 2017.
Your guide to Madison's summer festivals
by Akhilesh PeddiJuly 25, 2024
The Badger Herald archival photo of Wisconsin Capitol Building. March 25, 2024.
Judge allows Wisconsinites with disabilities to vote via email for November election
by Anna KristoffJuly 25, 2024
Satire: An open letter to all UW professors
by Cody KoeppelJuly 25, 2024
The Badger Herald archival photo of The Orpheum. September 5, 2023.
Electrify your summer with upcoming Madison concerts
by Julia VetschJuly 25, 2024
Semester in Focus
by Brody KillorenJuly 25, 2024
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses thousands of supporters at her first campaign event as Democratic Presidential Nominee in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. July 23, 2024.
‘We’ve got work to do’: Harris kicks off presidential campaign in Milwaukee
by Ava McNarneyJuly 24, 2024
Madison music scene brings much to the table this summer with Hozier, Cage the Elephant
by Julia Vetsch
July 25, 2024
Abigail Leavins
The Badger Herald archival photo of The Orpheum. September 5, 2023.

Summer in Madison is full of entertainment — outdoor activities on Lake Mendota, a plethora of restaurants on State Street, theatrics at the Overture Center, the Dane County Farmers Market on the Square, enjoying the sunset and ice cream at Memorial Union — but nothing embodies the spirit of summer like live music. With the countless genres and venues of Madison’s music scene, there’s a concert for everyone this summer. To decide which performance suits your taste, consult this cohesive calendar of summer concerts in Madison.

Chris Botti

Starting strong, jazz trumpeter Chris Botti is visiting Madison July 18. Botti is a Grammy Award winner of the Best Pop Instrumental Album category and has been a leading instrumental artist for nearly three decades. He has collaborated with some of the biggest musical icons in the world, including Paul Simon, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Steven Tyler and more. Botti has earned several gold and platinum records and topped the jazz charts with various albums. This July, Botti will take the stage at the Orpheum Theater. This performance will surely leave you awestruck by Botti’s artistry and undeniable talent. The show will begin at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $39.

Madison Jazz Orchestra

If you’re a fan of jazz, visit Cafe Coda at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of the month for a performance by the Madison Jazz Trio. The nineteen-piece jazz orchestra brings the swing to top hits from some of the biggest jazz bands — Fletch Henderson, Count Basie, Thad Jones, Stan Kenton, Maynard Ferguson, Buddy Rich, Duke Ellington and more. The Madison Jazz Orchestra’s summer dates are July 18 and Aug. 15 and tickets are only $15. This is a great option if you’re looking for a good time that won’t break the bank. 

Still Woozy

Friday, Jul. 26, Still Woozy is visiting The Sylvee at 8 p.m. Still Woozy is the solo project of singer-songwriter Sven Gamsky. With a musical style described by New Musical Express as “psychedelic bedroom pop”, Still Woozy charms audiences by turning his mellow songs into lively performances. Still Woozy’s most popular songs include “Goodie Bag”, “Window”, “Shotput”, “Lemon” and “Again”. Prices for the Still Woozy show at The Sylvee start at $64.95 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Maren Morris

Calling all country fans! Maren Morris is coming to the Sylvee July 27 for her RSVP Redux Tour. Maren Morris’ music, which is rooted in the country genre, also includes elements of pop, R&B and hip-hop. Morris’ incredible songwriting, vibrant stage presence and powerhouse vocals establish her as one of the most well-known country artists today. She has won five ACM Awards, five CMA Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards, along with several other wins and nominations under her belt. Some of her biggest hits include “The Middle”, “The Bones”, “My Church”, “Chasing After You” and “cut!”. Doors for the Maren Morris show open at 6:30 p.m. and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Tickets for general admission start at $56 and can be purchased on The Sylvee website.

Cage the Elephant 

Band Cage the Elephant will visit Breese Stevens Field Aug. 8 following an opening performance by Young the Giant. Cage the Elephant, visiting Madison for their Neon Pill Tour, is composed of members Matt Shultz, Brad Shultz, Jared Champion, Daniel Tichenor, Matthan Minster and Nick Bockrath. Some of their top hits are “Cigarette Daydreams”, “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked”, “Come a Little Closer”, “Trouble”, and “Cold Cold Cold”. Their stirring indie rock sound combined with the band’s electric live performance style is sure to leave you with a new appreciation for the alternative genre. The performance will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the show start at $59.50 and can be purchased here.

Hozier 

Beloved Irish musician Hozier will grace the stage at Breese Stevens Field Aug. 16 for his Unreal Unearth Tour. Hozier draws from folk, soul and blues genres and is known for moving audiences and listeners with his strikingly poetic lyrics, often drawing on religious or literary references. Some well-known songs by Hozier are “Too Sweet”, “Take Me to Church”, “Work Song”, “Almost (Sweet Music)”, and “Would That I”. The Breese Stevens Field show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the performance are sold out but can be purchased for resale on sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats with tickets starting at $268.

Whether you’re a fan of jazz, indie rock, folk or country and whether you’re willing to spend $15 or $268, the Madison concert scene is overflowing with options in every genre and price range. Take advantage of the last couple of months of summer with the amazing musical opportunities the city has to offer.

