Students and community members rallying at Library Mall. April 29, 2024.
Live updates: Students, community members call for UW divestment from Israel at demonstration
by The Badger HeraldApril 29, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the Kohl Center. January 26, 2017.
Men’s Basketball: Badgers receive first transfer addition, land commitment from Camren Hunter
by Cameron WilhornApril 28, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo. March 9, 2019..
Women’s Tennis: Team makes national noise entering postseason play, backed by 17-5 record
by Julien PayenApril 28, 2024
The Madison Police Department said the 2024 Mifflin Street Block Party was the largest it has been since the pandemic. April 27, 2024.
Mifflin Street Block Party results in arrests, flipped car
by Cat CarrollApril 27, 2024
A student graduates at the Spring 2022 commencement ceremony on May 14, 2022.
Tech layoffs constrict job market for recent grads, but value of UW degree remains high, experts say
by Aiden MellonApril 26, 2024
Archival photo of Bascom Hall on a sunny day. Sept. 9, 2022.
Mnookin joins university leaders to advance student free expression, civic preparedness
by Jones Millstone-RivoApril 26, 2024
Live updates: Students, community members call for UW divestment from Israel at demonstration

Protesters join wave of demonstrations on college campuses across nation
by The Badger Herald
April 29, 2024
Students+and+community+members+rallying+at+Library+Mall.+April+29%2C+2024.
Cat Carroll
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall. April 29, 2024.

An encampment was built on the University of Wisconsin campus around 9:40 a.m. Monday. The building of the encampment followed a protest on Library Mall during which hundreds of students and community members led chants denouncing the ongoing war in Gaza and calling for UW’s divestment from the state of Israel.

The protest on the UW campus comes on the 205th day of the war in Gaza and amid a wave of student demonstrations in response to the war in Gaza on college campuses across the nation. Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison organized the Monday protest, emphasizing its response to the “new wave of student repression across the country,” according to a post made on the SJP Instagram account.

After the encampment was built, students and community members linked arms and stood around its perimeter.

Throughout the morning, university leadership handed out flyers with campus protest guidelines. An email was sent to UW students, faculty and staff by Dean of Students Christina Olstead and UW Police Department Interim Chief Brent Plisch Friday. The email emphasized campus protest policies, including the provisions under Chapter 18 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, which specifically defines and prohibits camping on university property.

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

10:37 a.m. Community protest guidelines read aloud by organizers

One of the protest’s leading organizers read out community guidelines for the demonstration and encampment. The organizer emphasized keeping others safe, respecting space, asking for consent before taking pictures and staying in solidarity.

Protesters began to chant “Dispose, divest, we will not stop we will not rest,” directly after.

Legal observers from the American Civil Liberties Union are present at the demonstration.

— Reported by Digital News Editor Brianna Davis.

10:20 a.m. Protesters remain encircled around encampment

Nearly 40 minutes after the encampment was built, protesters remain around the perimeter of it. They have been leading chants calling for UW’s divestment from Israel, including one in which they chanted, “What does our tuition fund? Missiles, bombs, tanks and guns.”

Rep. Francesca Hong (D-Madison) is present at the demonstration. April 26 Hong said in a post on the social media platform X that student leadership through protest has “helped us heal and build moral clarity.”

 — Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

