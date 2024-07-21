Biden+Endorses+Harris+as+Democratic+Nominee

President Joe Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on X Sunday afternoon. In a response statement, Harris praised Biden’s accomplishments during his time in office and accepted his endorsement.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” Harris said. “I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party — and unite our nation — to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda.”

The Biden-Harris campaign continues to fundraise with Biden linking a donation page on X urging people to support Harris’ campaign.

As of June 30, the Biden-Harris campaign committee holds approximately $96 million in donations — if Harris becomes the nominee, she will likely have immediate access to these funds. A different nominee could have more difficulty obtaining the money, according to the New York Times.

Though these aspects of their campaign remain the same, the “Biden for President” campaign committee recently filed paperwork to rename itself “Harris for President,” according to CNN.

While Biden trails by three percentage points in the polls against Trump, Harris falls behind by two, according to a recent poll from the New York Times. In swing states like Pennsylvania, Harris’ average increases by two percentage points, putting Trump at 48% and Harris at 47%, according to the poll.

In swing state Wisconsin, Trump leads Harris by a little over one percentage point, according to polling from The Hill.