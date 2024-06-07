Board of Regents approves Universities of Wisconsin’s 2024-25 operating budget

The Board of Regents approved the Universities of Wisconsin’s 2024-25 operating budget Friday, according to a press release.

The projected expenditures for the 2024-25 fiscal year are $7.98 billion, which is an increase of $462.8 million from the previous year. Additionally, the Universities of Wisconsin expect an almost 7% increase in revenue, amounting to $515 million more than the previous year.

Revenue increases are driven by projected growth in research grants, philanthropy, tuition and general-purpose revenue dedicated to employee compensation, according to the press release. This includes a planned one-time use of $34.8 million from tuition balances.

The Universities of Wisconsin anticipate $1.79 billion in tuition revenue for the 2024-25 fiscal year, reflecting a $71 million increase from the previous year. This comes after the Board of Regents approved a 3.75% tuition increase in April. The cost for resident undergraduate students to attend a UW school is expected to rise by an average of 3.8%.

The number of UW universities experiencing structural deficits has fallen from 10 in the 2023-24 fiscal year to six in the 2024-25 fiscal yeaar. Universities still projected to experience shortfalls are UW-River Falls, UW-Superior, UW-Whitewater, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Parkside and UW-Eau Claire, according to the operating budget. The Universities of Wisconsin aim to eliminate all structural deficits by 2028.

Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman said there is still work to be done addressing deficits.

“While this is encouraging, some of the universities projecting deficit elimination still need to affect some substantial budget reductions to achieve their goal,” Rothman said.

The operating budget designates bolstering UW-Madison’s RISE initiative as a key strategic goal.

Further implementing RISE AI and RISE-EARTH will help establish UW-Madison as a “global leader in research, scholarship, and creative activity,” the budget reads.

Investment in RISE AI will create up to 50 new faculty positions to be filled over the next three to five years, according to the budget.