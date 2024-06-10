Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents appoints Bogost to one-year term as president

The Universities of Wisconsin System Board of Regents elected Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, a University of Wisconsin alumna and former regent vice president, to a one-year term as president on Friday, according to a Universities of Wisconsin press release. Bogost succeeds Karen Walsh as board president.

As board president, Bogost holds the power to designate board committee membership, sign contracts issued by the Board of Regents and meet with Wisconsin legislators on behalf of the Board, according to the press release.

Bogost currently practices law in Wisconsin as a civil rights attorney and has advocated for educational equity, disability rights and mental health. Further, Bogost has been successful in implementing Title IX at tribal colleges in Wisconsin, according to the press release.

In December 2023, Bogost and two other board members reversed their vote on a deal for diversity and pay raises. While Bogost originally voted against the deal, she later flipped her vote to approve the deal.

The deal restructured positions focused on diversity and froze the total number of diversity positions for three years. In exchange, the Universities of Wisconsin received $800 million for employee pay raises and building projects, including the new UW engineering building.

UW engineering students expressed concern over the new deal due to the displacement of DEI spaces once construction begins and decreased funding for diversity efforts.

As Bogost steps into the role as president, she plans to expand educational opportunities to all Wisconsin residents, Bogost said in the press release.