Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution
by Anna Kristoff and Ava McNarneyJune 10, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. November 7, 2023.
Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents appoints Bogost to one-year term as president
by Margaret ShreinerJune 10, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
by Brianna DavisJune 9, 2024
The Lux Apartment building around 12 hours after a shooting early Sunday morning. June 8, 2024.
Downtown Madison shooting under investigation
by Brianna DavisJune 9, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Board of Regents approves Universities of Wisconsin's 2024-25 operating budget
by Brianna DavisJune 7, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the School of Education. November 7, 2023.
School of Education announces new dean following Hess' resignation
by Anna KristoffJune 6, 2024
Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents appoints Bogost to one-year term as president

New president one of three regents to reverse vote on December DEI deal
by Margaret Shreiner
June 10, 2024
Cat Carroll
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. November 7, 2023.

The Universities of Wisconsin System Board of Regents elected Amy Blumenfeld Bogost, a University of Wisconsin alumna and former regent vice president, to a one-year term as president on Friday, according to a Universities of Wisconsin press release. Bogost succeeds Karen Walsh as board president.

As board president, Bogost holds the power to designate board committee membership, sign contracts issued by the Board of Regents and meet with Wisconsin legislators on behalf of the Board, according to the press release. 

Bogost currently practices law in Wisconsin as a civil rights attorney and has advocated for educational equity, disability rights and mental health. Further, Bogost has been successful in implementing Title IX at tribal colleges in Wisconsin, according to the press release. 

In December 2023, Bogost and two other board members reversed their vote on a deal for diversity and pay raises. While Bogost originally voted against the deal, she later flipped her vote to approve the deal. 

The deal restructured positions focused on diversity and froze the total number of diversity positions for three years. In exchange, the Universities of Wisconsin received $800 million for employee pay raises and building projects, including the new UW engineering building. 

The Badger Herald archival photo. June 2023. Photo by Cat Carroll.
UW Board of Regents rejects proposed State Assembly deal, maintains DEI positions
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 9, 2022.
Universities of Wisconsin moves closer on deal to exchange DEI positions for employee pay raises, new engineering building
Wisconsin Assembly Democrats condemn GOP attempts to trade DEI for buildings, pay raises
Wisconsin Assembly Democrats condemn GOP attempts to 'trade' DEI for buildings, pay raises
Republican attack on UW System DEI initiatives puts students in danger
Republican attack on UW System DEI initiatives puts students in danger

UW engineering students expressed concern over the new deal due to the displacement of DEI spaces once construction begins and decreased funding for diversity efforts.

As Bogost steps into the role as president, she plans to expand educational opportunities to all Wisconsin residents, Bogost said in the press release.

 

