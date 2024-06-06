Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Badger Herald archival photo of the School of Education. November 7, 2023.
School of Education announces new dean following Hess' resignation
by Anna Kristoff June 6, 2024
First lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks at Festa Italiana in Milwaukee. May 31, 2024.
Jill Biden’s Milwaukee speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
by Zindzi FrederickJune 3, 2024
Study highlights UW’s economic challenges, opportunities for growth
Study highlights UW’s economic challenges, opportunities for growth
by Anna KristoffMay 31, 2024
City Finance Director David Schmiedicke presents at a city budget engagement session in front of Madison citizens and alders. May 30, 2024.
City budget engagement event addresses $24 million structural deficit
by Ava McNarneyMay 31, 2024
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protester arrested in Madison on two felony counts
by Ava McNarneyMay 26, 2024
Protesters gathered outside of Bascom Hall. May 6, 2024.
Three UW student organizations under interim suspension
by Margaret ShreinerMay 25, 2024
School of Education announces new dean following Hess' resignation

Incoming Dean Haddix plans to incorporate more interdisciplinary education
by Anna Kristoff
June 6, 2024
Badger+Herald+archival+photo+of+the+School+of+Education.+November+7%2C+2023.
Abigail Leavins
Badger Herald archival photo of the School of Education. November 7, 2023.

The University of Wisconsin School of Education chose Marcelle Haddix as its new dean Thursday, according to UW News. Haddix is an associate provost and professor of education at Syracuse University. The decision comes after former SOE Dean Diana Hess announced her resignation in October.

Haddix said she looks forward to maintaining the SOE’s reputation as one of the highest-ranked schools in the nation.

“I know well the tradition of excellence and innovation that consistently positions the School of Education as one of the highest ranked in the nation and am excited by the academic strategic priorities that will further advance and sustain its commitment toward leading with excellence,” Haddix said.

Haddix said she believes in a holistic approach to education that encompasses education, art and health. Haddix plans to use interdisciplinary learning as a means to address relevant issues in education, she said.

Haddix is personally committed to the arts, so she hopes to create more opportunities for students and staff to engage in this discipline.

In her new position, Haddix will have a number of responsibilities including hiring staff, budgeting, curriculum planning and directing student academic affairs, according to UW News.

Haddix will begin her role as dean Aug. 11.

