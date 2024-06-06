School of Education announces new dean following Hess’ resignation

The University of Wisconsin School of Education chose Marcelle Haddix as its new dean Thursday, according to UW News. Haddix is an associate provost and professor of education at Syracuse University. The decision comes after former SOE Dean Diana Hess announced her resignation in October.

Haddix said she looks forward to maintaining the SOE’s reputation as one of the highest-ranked schools in the nation.

“I know well the tradition of excellence and innovation that consistently positions the School of Education as one of the highest ranked in the nation and am excited by the academic strategic priorities that will further advance and sustain its commitment toward leading with excellence,” Haddix said.

Advertisements

Haddix said she believes in a holistic approach to education that encompasses education, art and health. Haddix plans to use interdisciplinary learning as a means to address relevant issues in education, she said.

Haddix is personally committed to the arts, so she hopes to create more opportunities for students and staff to engage in this discipline.

In her new position, Haddix will have a number of responsibilities including hiring staff, budgeting, curriculum planning and directing student academic affairs, according to UW News.

Haddix will begin her role as dean Aug. 11.