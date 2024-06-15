Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
UWPD cite 19 people from pro-Palestine Library Mall encampment protest
by Sami BitatJune 15, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UWPD investigation of campus burglaries underway
by Cat CarrollJune 12, 2024
Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution
by Anna Kristoff and Ava McNarneyJune 10, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. November 7, 2023.
Universities of Wisconsin Board of Regents appoints Bogost to one-year term as president
by Margaret ShreinerJune 10, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
by Brianna DavisJune 9, 2024
The Lux Apartment building around 12 hours after a shooting early Sunday morning. June 8, 2024.
Downtown Madison shooting under investigation
by Brianna DavisJune 9, 2024
UWPD cite 19 people from pro-Palestine Library Mall encampment protest

Protesters cited for resisting and obstructing police officers on May 1
by Sami Bitat
June 15, 2024
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.
Paige Valley
Law enforcement officers back away as demonstrators push them out of the Library Mall encampment. May 1, 2024.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department issued 19 citations Thursday to individuals involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on Library Mall at the end of the spring semester, according to The Capitol Times

The Capitol Times reporting says that all of the people were cited for resisting or obstructing a police officer.

The citations come after an initial round of UWPD citations which were issued to protesters immediately after officers from the Madison Police Department and UWPD raided the encampment on May 1. 

During the raid, dozens of police officers attempted to clear the encampment by removing the tents. Altercations broke out between the protesters and the officers, resulting in 34 arrests. 

Two of the people arrested during the raid, Caleb Brown and Karl Schultz, faced preliminary hearings on May 23. 

The defendants were both charged with felonies prior to the hearing. Brown was charged with the felony of attempting to disarm a peace officer and the misdemeanor of resisting or obstructing an officer. Schultz was charged with the felony of battery against a law enforcement officer.

Preliminary hearings are held before a full trial in order to determine whether there is probable cause to believe a felony has been committed by the defendant. 

In the case of both defendants, the judge ruled that there was probable cause to believe that they committed the felonies. 

After the May 1st arrests, campus police conducted a full review of each case. This investigation led to the Thursday citations, according to the Cap Times.

The citations were given on the same day of a preliminary hearing held for another protester who was arrested during the raid after allegedly dragging a police officer to the ground and attempting to disarm him of his wooden baton. 

On May 10, protesters and and officials from the university came to an agreement in which the university would request that UWPD “use its discretion” pertaining to the May 1 arrest cases. 

The citations come during a time where Students for Justice in Palestine UW-Madison chapter is already under investigation. Young Democratic Socialists of America UW-Madison chapter is currently facing an interim suspension and full investigation of their role in the Library Mall encampment. 

As of now, SJP is only facing a CSO investigation, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

