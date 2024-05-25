Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Protesters gathered outside of Bascom Hall. May 6, 2024.
Three UW student organizations under interim suspension
by Margaret ShreinerMay 25, 2024
The inside of courtroom 8D during the preliminary hearing of State of Wisconsin vs. Caleb A Brown. May 23, 2024.
Dane County Courthouse holds preliminary hearings for individuals arrested at pro-Palestine encampment
by Sami BitatMay 23, 2024
COVID-19, COVID19, Coronavirus, UW Madison, Frontliners
Meriter union, management reach agreement following weeks of negotiation
by Ava McNarneyMay 22, 2024
Russian Folk Orchestra promises spirited performance with annual spring concert
Russian Folk Orchestra promises spirited performance with annual spring concert
by Julia VetschMay 15, 2024
Faculty Senate to vote on resolution condemning police force against protesters, faculty
Faculty Senate to vote on resolution condemning police force against protesters, faculty
by Blake ThorMay 14, 2024
Library Mall. May 11, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
As encampment demonstration ends, efforts to support, uplift Palestinian students on campus continue
by Cat CarrollMay 13, 2024
Three UW student organizations under interim suspension

Students for Justice in Palestine face investigation regarding role in Library Mall encampment
by Margaret Shreiner
May 25, 2024
Protesters+gathered+outside+of+Bascom+Hall.+May+6%2C+2024.+
Paige Valley
Protesters gathered outside of Bascom Hall. May 6, 2024.

The University of Wisconsin announced Thursday the status of two registered student organizations following their involvement in the Library Mall encampment, including a possible violation of student organization codes, according to a UW press release.

Young Democratic Socialists of America UW-Madison faces an interim suspension pending a full investigation by the Committee on Student Organizations, while Students for Justice in Palestine will only face a CSO investigation, according to the press release.

While the interim suspension limits the capacity of executive board meetings to one per week, the suspension will not significantly impact the organization,  YDSA UW-Madison Co-Chair Gabo Raul Ochoa Samoff said.

“The interim suspension limits our capacity to organize to one executive board meeting per week,” Samoff said. “That said, we weren’t meeting a lot with school out, so I would say the impact is not particularly significant.”

YDSA does not currently have a set plan regarding the disciplinary process but the organization believes the interim suspension will be lifted, Samoff said. 

Library Mall. May 11, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
As encampment demonstration ends, efforts to support, uplift Palestinian students on campus continue
The inside of courtroom 8D during the preliminary hearing of State of Wisconsin vs. Caleb A Brown. May 23, 2024.
Dane County Courthouse holds preliminary hearings for individuals arrested at pro-Palestine encampment
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall on April 29, 2024.
Across UW System, administrators' responses to pro-Palestine protests differ
Senate Faculty meeting on May 6, 2024.
UW faculty and staff pressed Mnookin at Monday's Faculty Senate meeting. Here are the key takeaways.

Two other UW RSOs are currently facing an interim suspension pending investigation due to alleged discriminatory conduct, according to a May 6 UW press release

During a chalking event — co-hosted by Mecha de UW Madison and Anticolonial Scientists — at the Dane County Farmer’s Market May 4, individuals reported chalkings endorsing violence, terrorist organizations and antisemitic comments to the CSO. The CSO placed both RSOs on an interim suspension pending investigation, according to the press release. 

All of the organizations have been notified of their interim suspensions and investigations, the newsletter said.

