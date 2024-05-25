Three UW student organizations under interim suspension

The University of Wisconsin announced Thursday the status of two registered student organizations following their involvement in the Library Mall encampment, including a possible violation of student organization codes, according to a UW press release.

Young Democratic Socialists of America UW-Madison faces an interim suspension pending a full investigation by the Committee on Student Organizations, while Students for Justice in Palestine will only face a CSO investigation, according to the press release.

While the interim suspension limits the capacity of executive board meetings to one per week, the suspension will not significantly impact the organization, YDSA UW-Madison Co-Chair Gabo Raul Ochoa Samoff said.

“The interim suspension limits our capacity to organize to one executive board meeting per week,” Samoff said. “That said, we weren’t meeting a lot with school out, so I would say the impact is not particularly significant.”

YDSA does not currently have a set plan regarding the disciplinary process but the organization believes the interim suspension will be lifted, Samoff said.

Two other UW RSOs are currently facing an interim suspension pending investigation due to alleged discriminatory conduct, according to a May 6 UW press release.

During a chalking event — co-hosted by Mecha de UW Madison and Anticolonial Scientists — at the Dane County Farmer’s Market May 4, individuals reported chalkings endorsing violence, terrorist organizations and antisemitic comments to the CSO. The CSO placed both RSOs on an interim suspension pending investigation, according to the press release.

All of the organizations have been notified of their interim suspensions and investigations, the newsletter said.