The inside of courtroom 8D during the preliminary hearing of State of Wisconsin vs. Caleb A Brown. May 23, 2024.
Dane County Courthouse holds preliminary hearings for individuals arrested at pro-Palestine encampment
by Sami BitatMay 23, 2024
COVID-19, COVID19, Coronavirus, UW Madison, Frontliners
Meriter union, management reach agreement following weeks of negotiation
by Ava McNarneyMay 22, 2024
Russian Folk Orchestra promises spirited performance with annual spring concert
Russian Folk Orchestra promises spirited performance with annual spring concert
by Julia VetschMay 15, 2024
Faculty Senate to vote on resolution condemning police force against protesters, faculty
Faculty Senate to vote on resolution condemning police force against protesters, faculty
by Blake ThorMay 14, 2024
Library Mall. May 11, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
As encampment demonstration ends, efforts to support, uplift Palestinian students on campus continue
by Cat CarrollMay 13, 2024
Graduates experience the Spring 2024 Commencement. May 11, 2024.
UW students, families gather at Camp Randall Stadium for 2024 spring commencement
by Sami BitatMay 13, 2024
Dane County Courthouse holds preliminary hearings for individuals arrested at pro-Palestine encampment

Judge determines defendants plausibly committed felonies
by Sami Bitat
May 23, 2024
Blake Thor
The inside of courtroom 8D during the preliminary hearing of State of Wisconsin vs. Caleb A Brown. May 23, 2024.

The Dane County Courthouse held preliminary hearings Wednesday morning for the cases of State of Wisconsin vs. Caleb A Brown and State of Wisconsin vs. Karl M Schultz. Brown, 23, and Schultz, 26, were arrested following the removal of a pro-Palestine encampment by police May 1.

Nearly 50 individuals occupied the courtroom to support Brown and Schultz at the call of Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison.

Brown is charged with the felony of attempting to disarm a peace officer and the misdemeanor of resisting or obstructing an officer. Schultz is charged with the felony of battery against a law enforcement officer.

Two police officers present at the encampment May 1 were examined. The first officer, who was tasked with pushing back protesters, said Brown grabbed his baton with both hands and attempted to pull him forward. The officer said he then struck Brown in the head three times.

Library Mall. May 11, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
As encampment demonstration ends, efforts to support, uplift Palestinian students on campus continue
Police move in on the encampment on Library Mall. May 1, 2024.
Day three: Police remove encampment on Library Mall, but protesters remain
Students and community members rallying at Library Mall on April 29, 2024.
Across UW System, administrators' responses to pro-Palestine protests differ
Senate Faculty meeting on May 6, 2024.
UW faculty and staff pressed Mnookin at Monday's Faculty Senate meeting. Here are the key takeaways.

“The crowd pushed forward as we were both very clearly engaged with each other and we both fell to the ground,” the officer said. “I maintained my grip on both ends of the baton, he maintained his grip on the center of the baton. I continued giving verbal commands to let go of my baton, he did not, so I delivered three strikes to his face with my left elbow.”

Following the officer’s testimony, Brown’s defense attempted to show the courtroom a video of the incident, arguing it contradicted the officer’s story. But, the judge overruled this request for irrelevance, deeming the video irrelevant for a preliminary hearing, which is not a full trial.

A preliminary examination is a hearing before a trial to determine if there is probable cause to believe a felony has been committed by the defendant. In Brown’s case, the judge ruled the video would not sufficiently challenge the plausibility of the charges against him.

The officer examined during the second hearing said he witnessed Schultz push a sergeant from behind. The officer then told the courtroom he intervened by shoving Schultz from the right side, knocking him to the ground.

The judge declared Brown and Schultz plausibly committed the felonies and the court will proceed to full trials. Students for Justice in Palestine is calling for individuals to attend another court hearing on July 17.

