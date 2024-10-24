Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Hovde to visit UW-Madison

Hovde looks to UW to rally young voter support
by Brody Killoren
October 24, 2024
Ahmad Hamid
Grainger Hall. April 26, 2020.

U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde is set to visit the University of Wisconsin next Tuesday, Oct. 29. Hovde, a Madison native and UW alumnus with a background in finance and real estate is running for the Wisconsin Senate seat in November.

Hovde’s platform includes reducing national spending, securing the border and reforming the Affordable Care Act.

The event, titled “Energy and Economics with U.S. Senate Candidate Eric Hovde,” will take place at Grainger Hall. During the event, Hovde will engage with young voters, a key demographic in this Wisconsin election.

Advertisements

Recently, Hovde has made comments calling into question the work ethic of young people according to statements made at a Republican Women of Dane County event.

“I hire a lot of young people,” Hovde said. “The amount of them that can’t write properly and understand a good work ethic — I literally have to take a lot of these young people and start training them right when they come out of college.”

Hovde also called into question the legitimacy of voting in nursing homes.

“Well, if you’re in a nursing home, you only have five, six months life expectancy,” Hovde said. “Almost nobody in a nursing home is at a point to vote, and you had … adult children showing up and saying, ‘Who voted for my 85- or 90-year-old father or mother?”

These comments were later clarified by Hovde as he stated he was alluding to elder voter fraud, according to the Associated Press.

“They tried to say I didn’t want elderly people to vote,” Hovde said. “I don’t even know how they came up with that.”

As the 2024 election heads into its final two weeks, Hovde is focusing on connecting with voters across Wisconsin. His opponent Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, is also a UW alumna which he has run multiple campaign ads and debated against.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Election 2024
Yung Gravy outside the Memorial Union on the "Party to the Polls" tour. October 23, 2024.
Yung Gravy performs in Madison, encourages students to vote
Former President Barack Obama speaks at a Harris-Walz Campaign event in Madison. October 22, 2024
Obama, Walz hold Madison rally on first day of early voting in Wisconsin
Badger Herald archival photo of Wisconsin State Capitol building. April 25, 2024.
The Green Party threat: Could Jill Stein shift votes in Wisconsin?
The use of AI is on the rise. October 12, 2024.
Is AI too unethical to harness in political media?
The Badger Herald archival photo of students voting. November 3, 2024.
Study finds Wisconsin elections mainly safe, but conspiracy theory concerns remain
Congressman Mark Pocan (D) and Mike Olsen (R) debate in the Wisconsin room of the Red Gym. October 16, 2024.
2nd Congressional District candidates Pocan, Olsen face off in moderated forum
More in News
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Experts gauge how to combat science skepticism at Fearless Science Speaker Series
UW School of Journalism and Mass Communication Director Katy Culver introduces Martin and Gousha. October 22, 2024.
POLITICO's Jonathan Martin visits UW to discuss political climate
Badger Herald archival photo of rental housing advertisement on North Randall Avenue. February 8, 2024.
UW, Madison pursue efforts to make housing market more accessible
A photo of Bascom Hall. October 4, 2024.
UHS removes sex module, fuels controversy among student body 
RISE Early Voting Block Party at Library Mall. October 22, 2024.
RISE hosts early voting block party for students, organizations
Brett Favre's testimony highlights Parkinson's disease awareness after recent diagnosis
Brett Favre's testimony highlights Parkinson's disease awareness after recent diagnosis
More in UW-Madison Campus
Bascom Hall. September 16, 2024.
How the Big Ten plans on combating ongoing blood shortage
UW Homecoming Parade. October 6, 2023.
What to expect from UW's Homecoming week
Badger Herald archival photo of Vilas Hall. April 26, 2020.
Study finds high amounts of misinformation in Wisconsin talk radio
Wunk Sheek hosts powwow to celebrate Indigenous People's Day. October 14, 2024.
Powwow brings community members together to celebrate Indigenous People’s Day
Archival photo of UW Student Government Offices at the Student Activity Center. March 19, 2024.
Latine Student Union seeks funding for growing community
333 East Campus Mall. September 13, 2024.
Reported on-campus rapes decrease, UWPD finds
Donate to The Badger Herald