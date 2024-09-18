GOP U.S. Senate candidate Eric Hovde recorded saying young people cannot ‘write properly’ or ‘understand good work ethic’

Candidate for U.S. Senate Eric Hovde, R-Wis., who is running against Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., attended a Republican Women of Dane County luncheon Sept. 20, 2023 and was audio recorded stating that many college students cannot “write properly” or “understand a good work ethic.”

“I hire a lot of young people,” Hovde said in the recording. “… The amount of them that can’t write properly and understand a good work ethic — I literally have to take a lot of these young people and start training them right when they come out of college.”

Hovde graduated from the University of Wisconsin and can be seen wearing a Badgers shirt and hat in photos on his website.

In an email statement, Tammy Baldwin for Senate spokeswoman Laine Bottemiller said his comments are not surprising and that he has a reputation for making comments targeting single mothers, farmers and senior citizens.

“As a recent college graduate, I know my fellow graduates and I can read and write just fine, regardless of what an arrogant California bank owner has to say about it,” Bottemiller said in the email. “Are there any Wisconsinites that this guy actually respects?”

Hovde did not respond to a request for comment.

The 2024 U.S. Senate election will be held Nov. 5 as part of the general election.