University Veteran Services, student orgs host 9/11 memorial on Bascom Hill

University Veteran Services, Student Veterans of America UW-Madison, College Republicans of UW-Madison, College Democrats of UW-Madison and Wisconsin Young Americans for Freedom organized a memorial for the victims of 9/11 on Bascom Hill Wednesday.

“9/11” is shorthand for four terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda, an Islamist extremist group, that occurred on the morning of September 11, 2001 killing 2,977 people, according to the 9/11 memorial website.

The event began at 8 a.m., with volunteers and organizers placing American flags on the hill, according to the UVS statement. College Republicans of UW-Madison President Thomas Pyle said around 30 volunteers were involved in the event, a higher turnout than in recent years.

The event has been held annually since 2004, however this is the first year since 2008 that both the College Democrats and College Republicans were involved, according to Pyle.

“We definitely saw this as a big unifying event, and so did [University] Veteran Services,” Pyle said. “They were really excited about the opportunity to put aside all political differences and really just make this about honoring those we lost on 9/11 and honoring first responders.”

Throughout the day, many students stopped to observe the memorial and take pictures.

Pyle said the memorial this year was specifically important, as it is the first in which many of UW’s undergraduate students were not alive in 2001.

Pyle stated that he hopes the memorial sent a message to the UW community emphasizing the importance of 9/11 being taught and understood as a tragic day in American history.

UW offers resources for veterans and those affiliated with the military through UVS. UW has employed a certifying official since the creation of the first GI Bill in 1944. The Veteran Services and Military Assistance Center opened in 2014, however it was moved to Student Affairs and the name was changed to University Veteran Services in 2019, according to their website.