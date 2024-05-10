Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
You better read: RuPaul gets candid in memoir House of Hidden Meanings
You better read: RuPaul gets candid in memoir 'House of Hidden Meanings'
by Emma KozinaMay 10, 2024
Day 12 of the encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 10, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.
Live updates: Encampment demonstration continues as campus commencement celebrations begin
by The Badger HeraldMay 10, 2024
The number of University of Wisconsin students graduating with humanities degrees is decreasing. April 21, 2024.
Great Recession continues to drive major choices
by Aiden MellonMay 10, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the womens volleyball team. December 9, 2023.
Women's sports at UW benefit from 'Day of the Badger' fundraising
by Max KappelMay 10, 2024
Family nutrition program receives increased federal funding
Family nutrition program receives increased federal funding
by Tobias BerlinskiMay 9, 2024
Carson Gulley Center on the University of Wisconsin campus. May 1, 2024.
Remembering the legacy of Carson Gulley
by Elsa EnglebertMay 9, 2024
Advertisements

Live updates: Encampment demonstration continues as campus commencement celebrations begin

Negotiations set to continue on last day of final exams
by The Badger Herald
May 10, 2024
Day+12+of+the+encampment+demonstration+on+Library+Mall.+May+10%2C+2024.%0APhoto+by+Cat+Carroll%2C+The+Badger+Herald.
Day 12 of the encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 10, 2024. Photo by Cat Carroll, The Badger Herald.

Tents remain on a portion of the Library Mall lawn as the pro-Palestine encampment demonstration continues into its twelfth day. Commencement celebrations at the University of Wisconsin are set to begin at the Kohl Center today for doctoral, MFA and medical professional degree candidates.

Negotiations between protest organizers and university administrators have continued throughout the week and are set to continue today.

Protest organizers have scheduled various teach-in demonstrations throughout the day, and a “Liberation Shabbat” is set to take place this evening, according to the Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison Instagram.

Advertisements

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

9:12 a.m.

The encampment still stands on Library Mall, and protesters remain in their tents.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
The number of University of Wisconsin students graduating with humanities degrees is decreasing. April 21, 2024.
Great Recession continues to drive major choices
Family nutrition program receives increased federal funding
Family nutrition program receives increased federal funding
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
MPD responds to disorderly conduct incident Wednesday night
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 9, 2022.
Debt threatens stability of Wisconsin universities as campuses close
Day 11 of the encampment demonstration on Library Mall. May 9, 2024.
Day 11: Encampment demonstration continues as commencement approaches
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.
UWPD investigations underway of three separate reports of violence on Library Mall
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *