Live updates: Encampment demonstration continues as campus commencement celebrations begin

Tents remain on a portion of the Library Mall lawn as the pro-Palestine encampment demonstration continues into its twelfth day. Commencement celebrations at the University of Wisconsin are set to begin at the Kohl Center today for doctoral, MFA and medical professional degree candidates.

Negotiations between protest organizers and university administrators have continued throughout the week and are set to continue today.

Protest organizers have scheduled various teach-in demonstrations throughout the day, and a “Liberation Shabbat” is set to take place this evening, according to the Students for Justice in Palestine UW–Madison Instagram.

This is a developing story. See live updates below.

9:12 a.m.

The encampment still stands on Library Mall, and protesters remain in their tents.

— Reported by Managing Editor Cat Carroll.