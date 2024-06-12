Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

UWPD investigation of campus burglaries underway

Students notified of incidents Wednesday morning
by Cat Carroll
June 12, 2024
Eddie Kustner
Badger Herald archival photo of the University of Wisconsin Police Department building. April 14, 2023.

The University of Wisconsin Police Department notified students Wednesday of several burglaries that took place on campus Thursday, June 6. The UWPD is actively investigating the burglaries.

The notification said the burglaries, which occurred between noon and 8 p.m., targeted offices in the School of Pharmacy, Wisconsin Institutes for Medical Research and University Hospital. UW property, including a laptop and medical-style clothing, was stolen during the burglaries. UWPD also said credit cards were stolen from staff areas.

UWPD believes some, if not all, of the burglaries are connected to the same suspects. Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to call (608) 264-2677.

The notification was sent to students under the Clery Act, a federal law that requires higher education institutions to disclose certain crime statistics to students.

