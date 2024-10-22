How the Big Ten plans on combating ongoing blood shortage

According to Abbott, a healthcare company, the U.S. is currently in its worst blood shortage in a generation, with fewer and fewer people under 25 donating blood. To help combat this, the Big Ten announced Sept. 26 that it would be collaborating with Abbott to create the “We Give Blood” drive competition.

Abbott CEO Robert Ford explained that the competition encourages students, alumni and fans of the Big Ten to join the blood donation initiative. He also announced that the university that donates the most blood will win a check worth $1 million for “student or community health” resources.

Those 18 and older can participate in this competition by donating blood on campus or at any donation center and uploading proof of donation via the Big Ten website. Proof includes a photo and answering a few questions, such as providing the donation center, university affiliation and date of donation.

If you are thinking of donating, here are some helpful tips from the Big Ten. Before donation, it is recommended to eat a healthy meal, stay hydrated and fill out an eligibility questionnaire. The donation process itself is very easy and only takes about an hour — blood collection only takes ten minutes.

If you are uncomfortable with needles or blood, select locations offer mixed reality blood donations, with one available in the Community Blood Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Donors wear the Microsoft HoloLens 2 Mixed Reality Headset and immerse themselves in a digital world while remaining aware of their surroundings for safety. The Big Ten and Abbott aim to make donating blood accessible to anyone willing.