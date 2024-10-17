2nd Congressional District candidates Pocan, Olsen face off in moderated forum

The Morgridge Center for Public Service held a congressional candidate forum Wednesday, hosting Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis. of Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District, which includes the University of Wisconsin campus and Republican challenger Erik Olsen.

A UW alum, Pocan has served in Congress since 2013 and will be running this November against Madison attorney Olsen, also a UW alum.

UW political science professor Barry Burden moderated the forum, asking his own policy-related questions along with two questions submitted by students.

Pocan spoke first, stating his disappointment in the lack of productivity from Congress during this past term.

“It’s been a pretty rough session,” Pocan said. “We’re on target to have the fewest bills passed since the Congress of 1860.”

Pocan said he’s hoping to turn the page from that ineffective session this coming November.

In response to a student-submitted question on housing, Pocan said that to tackle Madison’s current housing crisis, it’s essential to construct more affordable units for low-income residents and simplify the housing cycle by limiting the impact of hedge funds on the market.

“There’s no question that one of the most important things that we can do is go after this process of hedge funds,” Pocan said. “These entities just buy up housing stock.”

Olsen said the process of building housing in Madison is slow, and that overall it is an issue of supply and demand. Increasing the supply of housing will help to create more affordable housing, Olsen said.

Burden then asked the candidates their opinions on marijuana legalization.

“It makes no sense to be one of the lingering states that doesn’t have legal marijuana,” Pocan said, adding that he is an advocate for federal legalization of the substance.

Olsen said marijuana laws should be decided by individual states.

“I don’t think the federal government should have anything at all to do with regulating marijuana,” Olsen said. “Each state has to make up its mind as to how it wants to deal with that particular situation without the meddling of the federal government.”

Answering a student-submitted question on abortion, Olsen stated his opposition to the procedure.

“It’s a killing,” Olsen said. “There were two lives, and then, with the stroke of the abortionist’s knife, one life is taken away.”

Pocan said people should have the freedom to do what they want with their bodies.

“Women have a right to make medical decisions with their doctors,” Pocan said.

After the event, attendees expressed their appreciation for each candidate’s respectable demeanor during the debate.

Monica Delabarre, a two-year supporter of Olsen, said she appreciated how cordial and passionate both of the candidates were.

“There’s ways we can get along and do things right without everybody losing,” Delabarre said.

College Democrats of UW-Madison Chair Joey Wendtland said he attended the event as an opportunity to hear both sides express their opinions.

“I think it’s really important that we have these debates … and that everybody gets a chance to hear what both candidates are for and what they want to do,” Wendtland said.