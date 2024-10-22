What to expect from UW’s Homecoming week

Sunday marked the beginning of an exciting week for Badgers and Badger fans. Homecoming week at the University of Wisconsin offers scavenger hunts, spirit days, decorations, music, tailgates, a parade and the homecoming game.

Assistant Director of Marketing and Communications for the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee Vee Sridhar said Homecoming is a celebration of alumni and the university. The production includes traditional events hosted by the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee, Wisconsin Alumni Association and Wisconsin Union.

There are events and spirit themes throughout the week, concluding with the Homecoming football game: Badgers vs Penn State at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Sunday

The Wisconsin Homecoming Committee hosted a window decoration event called Paint the Town. Student organizations were invited to decorate windows at Memorial Union, and volunteers from the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee painted and decorated storefronts for interested businesses along State Street.

Monday

Monday’s spirit theme was I Woke Up Like This (PJ Day). The Wisconsin Homecoming Committee is hosting a medallion hunt daily through Friday and a window display showcase which will be held daily through Saturday. UW Homecoming also hosted Cocoa with HoCo.

Tuesday

Tuesday’s spirit theme is Sporting It (Jersey/Sports Day). The Wisconsin Homecoming Committee is hosting a blood drive daily through Thursday.

Wednesday

Wednesday’s spirit theme is Wisco Disco (70’s Disco Day).

Thursday

Thursday’s spirit theme is Flamingo Flair (Wear Pink Day). The Wisconsin Alumni Association is hosting Fill the Hill daily through Friday. WUD Music is hosting a homecoming concert featuring Friday Pilots Club.

Friday

Friday’s spirit theme is (Put) On, Wisconsin (Badger Spirit Day). The Wisconsin Alumni Association is hosting a Badger Meet-Up, a Multicultural Homecoming Yard Show and a Homecoming Block Party and Pep Rally. The Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and Alumni Association are hosting the annual UW Homecoming Parade.

Saturday

The Wisconsin Union is hosting Game Watch: Wisconsin Volleyball vs. Purdue and Badger Bash: Wisconsin vs. Penn State. The Wisconsin Alumni Association is hosting a Multicultural Homecoming Tailgate and Watch Party.

Homecoming week events involve significant participation from students and community members, Sridhar said. Sridhar’s favorite event is Paint the Town, where students decorate windows at Memorial Union and organizations on State St. The medallion hunt has also been a popular event for students in the past and Sridhar said the committee looks forward to updates from students who find clues and answers during the hunt.

Communications Specialist for the Wisconsin Union Madeleine Carr expects the homecoming parade to also be a big hit, with over 80 participant submissions and a forecast for great weather.

Sridhar and Carr highlighted the significance of the week for the Madison community and said it is a wonderful way for everyone to come together.

“It’s for the whole of Madison, everybody’s welcome,” Sridhar said. “We say it’s for Badgers and Badgers at heart. So we’d love to have many more people come join us, regardless if they’re affiliated with the university or not.”