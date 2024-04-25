Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
PROFS open forum discuss funding challenges for flagship universities. April 24, 2024.
PROFS panel calls for de-politicization of higher education at public forum
by Sheng LeeApril 25, 2024
Supreme Court amendments risk creating more partisan divide among justices
Supreme Court amendments risk creating more partisan divide among justices
by Sammie GarrityApril 25, 2024
Haia Al Zein is spearheading an effort to create a physical space for MENA students on the University of Wisconsin campus. Photo courtesy of Haia Al Zein.
UW student Haia Al Zein spearheads effort to establish MENA student center on campus
by Blake ThorApril 25, 2024
Under a new agreement, Porchlight, Inc. will move to a new location and student housing will be built in its place. April 2024.
New partnership promises new homeless, student housing in Madison
by Brianna DavisApril 25, 2024
People of UW: Association for Women in Communications President talks empowering women, elevating careers in male-dominated fields
People of UW: Association for Women in Communications President talks empowering women, elevating careers in male-dominated fields
by Nyssa ConnettApril 25, 2024
Image of Kari Byron courtesy of WUD Distinguished Lecture Series.
MythBusters 'Crash Test Girl' Kari Byron shares lessons from life as sculptor-turned-STEM advocate
by Sarah MatysiakApril 24, 2024
Advertisements

PROFS panel calls for de-politicization of higher education at public forum

Panelists discuss decreasing funding for flagship universities at event Wednesday
by Sheng Lee
April 25, 2024
PROFS+open+forum+discuss+funding+challenges+for+flagship+universities.++April+24%2C+2024.
Sheng Lee
PROFS open forum discuss funding challenges for flagship universities. April 24, 2024.

PROFS — an NGO made up of University of Wisconsin faculty which advocates on their behalf before state legislators – held a public forum Wednesday to discuss national trends of budget cuts and politicization of funding flagship universities like UW.

UW Education professor Taylor Odle, University of Minnesota Education professor David Weerts and Stateline Journalist Elaine Povich spoke at the panel, which was moderated by PROFS President Michael Bernard-Donals.

The event, titled “PROFS Forum on the Future of Flagship Universities” —  focused on flagship universities, which are defined as the most well known and accredited universities in their respective states — was held in the UW Educational Sciences building for an audience of over 30.

Advertisements

Higher education institutions have experienced declining state investment over the last decade. At UW specifically, state funding used to make up  45% of the university’s budget, but now accounts for less than 15%, Odle said.

Additionally, public perception on the value of higher education is changing — in 2023, a poll by The Wall Street Journal found that 56% of Americans don’t think college is worth the investment, Odle said.

The Wisconsin Capitol Building on a spring day, taken April 11, 2024.
New legislation to expand tax-advantaged savings account access for Wisconsinites with disabilities

But, universities, including UW, produce intangible contributions to research and development that are hard to communicate through numbers. In addition to benefits that are hard to measure, Odle said UW returns $13 for every dollar invested. The Georgetown Center on Education estimates that the 40 year return on investment for a student at UW is nearly $1.2 million.

“The average check a student family member writes UW is less than $13,000,” Odle said. “For students and families who make less than $75,000 a year, it’s less than $9,000. And that number has been going down over the last five years.”

Though research shows a college degree provides a strong return on investment, this message has been lost in communication, Odle said. The lack of a shared understanding between those regulating and working in higher education has contributed to the politicization of issues. There is a need for institutions to communicate the value of higher education, and for policymakers to be open to discussion, Odle said.

NYT food reporter Priya Krishna on UW campus. April 22, 2024.
New York Times food reporter Priya Krishna shares personal journey in APIDA Heritage Month keynote event

In the late 20th to early 21st century, consensus favored prestigious, high-ranking flagships, driving state support. But, overfunded institutions faced backlash, while underfunded ones mobilized coalitions for support. Examples include UW, which risked losing state aid due to perceived self-sufficiency, Weerts said.

Povich said another possible approach is recruiting out of state students from families that can afford to pay the full price. But, this brings up concerns of disadvantaged state students. States like Arizona and Oregon have engaged in this approach, and found that they do not disadvantage students who qualify and apply, according to Povich.

“We really have to stop the politicization of higher education,” Odle said. “We’re certainly losing the war for talent and the war for economic competitiveness as a state at large, and I think ultimately Wisconsin will feel those pains — I feel those pains.”

Advertisements
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Haia Al Zein is spearheading an effort to create a physical space for MENA students on the University of Wisconsin campus. Photo courtesy of Haia Al Zein.
UW student Haia Al Zein spearheads effort to establish MENA student center on campus
Under a new agreement, Porchlight, Inc. will move to a new location and student housing will be built in its place. April 2024.
New partnership promises new homeless, student housing in Madison
Image of Kari Byron courtesy of WUD Distinguished Lecture Series.
MythBusters 'Crash Test Girl' Kari Byron shares lessons from life as sculptor-turned-STEM advocate
The Wisconsin Capitol Building on a spring day, taken April 11, 2024.
New legislation to expand tax-advantaged savings account access for Wisconsinites with disabilities
WEI history and future of energy presentation. April 23, 2024.
Earth Fest panel highlights history, legacy of UW energy research
Bascom Hall. April 23, 2024.
Fifth annual 'Day of the Badger' raises record-breaking $1.7 million in donations
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *