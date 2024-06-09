Downtown Madison shooting under investigation

A shooting occurred at the Lux Apartment building on 433 W Johnson St. around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

At least 10 people, aged 14 to 23, were injured, though not all with gunshot wounds. Some are seeking treatment at local hospitals, but none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

This is an active investigation led by the MPD Violent Crime Unit and no arrests have been made.

Officers were responding to a disturbance on the roof of the building when they were alerted to shots being fired. Dozens of people were fleeing the building as the officers arrived.

BadgerSafe alerts began at 1 a.m., warning students to avoid the area. The alerts continued until 4:21 a.m. when students were advised to use caution and monitor local media for updates.

MPD shut down Johnson Street and surrounding areas to investigate the incident early Sunday.

The University of Wisconsin released a statement offering resources for those involved or affected by the incident, though no one injured is known to be affiliated with UW.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.