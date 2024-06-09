Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Lux Apartment building around 12 hours after a shooting early Sunday morning. June 8, 2024.
Downtown Madison shooting under investigation
by Brianna Davis June 9, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2024.
Board of Regents approves Universities of Wisconsin's 2024-25 operating budget
by Brianna Davis June 7, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of the School of Education. November 7, 2023.
School of Education announces new dean following Hess' resignation
by Anna Kristoff June 6, 2024
First lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks at Festa Italiana in Milwaukee. May 31, 2024.
Jill Biden’s Milwaukee speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
by Zindzi Frederick June 3, 2024
Study highlights UW’s economic challenges, opportunities for growth
Study highlights UW's economic challenges, opportunities for growth
by Anna Kristoff May 31, 2024
City Finance Director David Schmiedicke presents at a city budget engagement session in front of Madison citizens and alders. May 30, 2024.
City budget engagement event addresses $24 million structural deficit
by Ava McNarney May 31, 2024
Downtown Madison shooting under investigation

Early Sunday morning incident leaves 10 injured, no deaths
by Brianna Davis
June 9, 2024
The+Lux+Apartment+building+around+12+hours+after+a+shooting+early+Sunday+morning.+June+8%2C+2024.+
Brianna Davis
The Lux Apartment building around 12 hours after a shooting early Sunday morning. June 8, 2024.

A shooting occurred at the Lux Apartment building on 433 W Johnson St. around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

At least 10 people, aged 14 to 23, were injured, though not all with gunshot wounds. Some are seeking treatment at local hospitals, but none of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

This is an active investigation led by the MPD Violent Crime Unit and no arrests have been made.

Officers were responding to a disturbance on the roof of the building when they were alerted to shots being fired. Dozens of people were fleeing the building as the officers arrived.

BadgerSafe alerts began at 1 a.m., warning students to avoid the area. The alerts continued until 4:21 a.m. when students were advised to use caution and monitor local media for updates.

Study highlights UW's economic challenges, opportunities for growth
MPD shut down Johnson Street and surrounding areas to investigate the incident early Sunday.

The University of Wisconsin released a statement offering resources for those involved or affected by the incident, though no one injured is known to be affiliated with UW.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

