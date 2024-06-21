Faculty Senate meeting cancelled due to failure to meet quorom

The University Committee chair canceled a Faculty Senate meeting originally scheduled for May 20, 2024 due to insufficient RSVPs from senators, according to records obtained by The Badger Herald.

Only 103 senators had electronically responded by May 16, the Thursday before the meeting, falling one short of the 104 RSVPs required to meet the quorum. The University Committee chair also canceled the meeting because the number of RSVPs was not 10-20% above the quorum, which is necessary to account for potential no-shows.

The meeting would have held a first reading for a faculty-written resolution condemning police action taken against pro-Palestinian protesters by the University of Wisconsin May 1, according to previous reporting from The Badger Herald.

The resolution, which has since been removed from the Faculty Senate website, would have required campus leaders who approved police action issue a public apology for acting against UW’s core values of free speech and peaceful protest.

Further, the resolution would have required UW leadership to use all available means to clear faculty, staff and students of any legal or disciplinary consequences resulting from the events of May 1.

UWPD has since issued 19 citations against protesters present at Library Mall May 1.

The decision to cancel the meeting comes after UW faculty and staff pressed UW Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin over her decision to approve police action at a Faculty Senate meeting May 6.

A faculty senator expressed disappointment over the decision, seeking clarification on why the meeting was canceled despite the small difference between the number of RSVPs and the quorum needed.

Another faculty senator inquired about the rule requiring an RSVP count of 10-20% above quorum.

One faculty senator asked for more transparency on the decision-making process behind cancelling the meeting, stating that several faculty members were planning to attend but hadn’t yet RSVPed.

The Badger Herald requested comment from the Faculty Senate but as of June 21, 2024, has not received a response. The Faculty Senate resumes scheduled meetings October 2025.