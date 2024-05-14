Faculty Senate to vote on resolution condemning police violence agaisnt protesters, faculty

The University of Wisconsin Faculty Senate is scheduled to hold a special meeting May 20 to vote on a resolution condemning university administration’s decision to use police force against protesters on Library Mall May 1.

Special meetings can be called by the chancellor, at the request of the University Committee or on a signed petition of at least 15 faculty senators, according to Faculty Senate policy. Monday’s meeting comes from a petition of 15 senators, according to Secretary of the Faculty Heather Daniels.

The resolution, written by UW faculty, would require campus leaders responsible for approving police action issue a public apology for acting against UW’s core values of free speech and peaceful protest.

The resolution would also ensure UW leadership, through any means available to them, work toward clearing faculty, staff and students of any legal or disciplinary consequences as a result of the events of May 1.

UW’s Protest Administrative Review Team would also investigate whether police targeted faculty and students of color in their clearing of the encampmen. Of the faculty at the encampment the morning of May 1, only faculty of color were arrested by police, according to the resolution.

In authorizing the clearing of Library Mall, the UW administration engaged in the censorship of protesters’ voices, according to the resolution.

“Censorship…a tool of oppression — detracts from freedom of speech, comprehensive education, and UW-Madison’s own policies on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the resolution reads.

The resolution also claims the use of police force agaisnt protesters is contradactiory to UW’s diversity, equity and inclusion mission statement.

“The use of force against students, staff and faculty poses “a risk to the University’s prospects of recruiting and retaining excellent students, staff, and faculty, especially students, staff, and faculty of color,” the resolution reads.