Harris to visit Wisconsin college campuses, Lambeu Field

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, Kamala Harris will visit the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, UW-La Crosse and UW-Green Bay campuses Thursday, Oct. 17. Harris will start in Milwaukee where she will attend a business class and advertise her plan to build an “opportunity economy,” according to the campaign.s

Harris will then hold a rally on the UW-La Crosse campus, where she will be introduced by Cisco Garcia, a UW-Lacrosse student senator representing the campus pride center.

Harris will end her campaign trip in Green Bay outside Lambeau Field, according to the campaign.

The trip comes after the Harris-Walz campaign crossed the threshold of 1 million doors knocked in Wisconsin, according to the campaign.

Former president Obama and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will also visit the state when they rally in Madison Tuesday, Oct. 22.