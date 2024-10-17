Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Harris to visit Wisconsin college campuses, Lambeu Field

UW-Milwaukee, UW-La Crosse on list of stops
by Sami Bitat
October 17, 2024
Harris and Walz grab hands to signal their goodbyes right before they walk off stage. Aug 20. 2024.

According to the Harris-Walz campaign, Kamala Harris will visit the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, UW-La Crosse and UW-Green Bay campuses Thursday, Oct. 17. Harris will start in Milwaukee where she will attend a business class and advertise her plan to build an “opportunity economy,” according to the campaign.s

Harris will then hold a rally on the UW-La Crosse campus, where she will be introduced by Cisco Garcia, a UW-Lacrosse student senator representing the campus pride center.

Harris will end her campaign trip in Green Bay outside Lambeau Field, according to the campaign.

The trip comes after the Harris-Walz campaign crossed the threshold of 1 million doors knocked in Wisconsin, according to the campaign.

Former president Obama and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will also visit the state when they rally in Madison Tuesday, Oct. 22.

 

 

 

 

