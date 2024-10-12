Wisconsin Elections Commission announces statewide campaign to promote voting website

The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced a new statewide campaign this week to promote the state’s official voting information website, myvote.wi.gov. The campaign includes digital and radio advertising, and is meant to frame the website in a more friendly manner, according to WisPolitics.

Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl said the clerk’s office refers voters to the website countless times every day, because of its efficiency and reliability. Along with offering voter registration, the website allows voters to see their sample ballot, polling place and status of an absentee ballot, according to Witzel-Behl.

The Elections Commission worked with Vendi Advertising in La Crosse, Wisconsin, to create positive messaging for the website, according to WisPolitics.

Advertisements

The campaign promotes messages like, “Get your ducks in a row,” and advertises the website as “The big cheese when it comes to voting information,” according to WisPolitics.

The website helps cultivate assuredness for voters because they don’t have to rely on someone else to check their status, Witzel-Behl said. Witzel-Behl said the campaign is helpful in combating confusion amongst Wisconsin voters, especially in a time of disinformation and misinformation surrounding elections.

“You can see for yourself, this is where I’m registered to vote, this is the poll book that I’m going to be on, and this is the polling place where I’ll be,” Witzel-Behl said. “You can verify things for yourself. It offers another level of transparency for the voter.”

The website has been available for several years, but has recently undergone significant improvements in its functionality and accessibility, according to Witzel-Behl.

Witzel-Behl encourages voters to check their registration status on the website and share the resource with those around them to contribute to an informed community.

“I would encourage voters, even if they know they’re registered and they know their absentee status, to look themselves up on the My Vote website, just for that peace of mind,” Witzel-Behl said.