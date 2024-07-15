Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Advertisements
Latest Stories
Coalition to March on the RNC Co-Chair Omar Flores speaking at the marchs press conference. July 15, 2024.
Protesters march outside RNC as convention's first day begins
by Ava McNarneyJuly 15, 2024
State Capitol, Madison, State Capitol, Carroll St,
Overdose spike alert issued following unexpected increase in Dane County overdoses
by Ava McNarneyJuly 10, 2024
President Biden speaks to supporters at a Madison campaign event. July 5, 2024.
President Biden held a campaign event in Madison. Here's what you should know.
by Sami BitatJuly 6, 2024
Wisconsin legislators and reproductive rights advocates gather for a roundtable discussion. June 24, 2024.
Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Warren held events in Madison surrounding reproductive rights. Here's what to know.
by Margaret Shreiner and Brianna DavisJune 27, 2024
Badger Herald archival photo of Madison Police Department. September 20, 2023.
Firearm violence declared a public health emergency in the U.S.
by Brianna DavisJune 27, 2024
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a sign outside Monona Terrace. June 26, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Monona Terrace National Space and Missile Materials Symposium
by Sami BitatJune 27, 2024
Advertisements

Protesters march outside RNC as convention’s first day begins

Trump assassination attempt does not impact rally plans
by Ava McNarney
July 15, 2024
Coalition+to+March+on+the+RNC+Co-Chair+Omar+Flores+speaking+at+the+marchs+press+conference.+July+15%2C+2024.+
Ava McNarney
Coalition to March on the RNC Co-Chair Omar Flores speaking at the march’s press conference. July 15, 2024.

Crowds of protesters gathered outside the Republican National Convention’s security perimeter for a March on the RNC Monday morning, the convention’s first day. Former President Donald Trump’s attempted assassination on Saturday did not impact plans for the march, according to event organizers. 

An estimated over 1,000 people from states across the country — including Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Florida and Wisconsin —  came to protest the GOP’s agenda, particularly presidential front-runner Trump. 

The march took protesters up and down the western edge of the RNC perimeter at roughly two miles, crossing the Milwaukee River twice. 

Advertisements

“We’re within [the RNC’s] sight and sound,” Coalition to March on the RNC Co-Chair Omar Flores said.

The Coalition had been organizing the march since Milwaukee was chosen as the RNC venue in 2022, according to Flores. The Coalition spent much of that time in court with the city of Milwaukee debating what route the protest was allowed to take.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit against the city in early June, claiming that restricting the protest route is a violation of the First Amendment.

President Biden speaks to supporters at a Madison campaign event. July 5, 2024.
President Biden held a campaign event in Madison. Here's what you should know.
Wisconsin legislators and reproductive rights advocates gather for a roundtable discussion. June 24, 2024.
Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Warren held events in Madison surrounding reproductive rights. Here's what to know.
Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a sign outside Monona Terrace. June 26, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Monona Terrace National Space and Missile Materials Symposium
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court

A federal judge ruled on July 8 to bar the Coalition’s route from crossing the U.S. Secret Service’s security perimeter, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.. The Coalition announced a final route complying with this demand the following day.

Before marchers began the contested route, speakers from several of the more than 120 organizations represented at the event took the stage at Red Arrow Park. The groups’ goals aligned with the march’s 12 points of unity, which included defending the rights of LGBTQ+ people, women, immigrants and standing with Palestine.

Signs at Red Arrow Park, where March on the RNC’s route began. July 15, 2024.

Victoria Hinckley, a student organizer with Students for a Democratic Society in Tampa at the University of South Florida, stressed the strength of students’ voices regarding the upcoming election. She condemned the GOP’s stance on reproductive issues, which have been restricted since the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. 

“That ain’t right,” Hinckley said.

Voces de la Frontera Executive Director Christine Neumann-Oritz told the story of the “Day without Latinx” strikeheld in 2017, which called on the resignation of former Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr.after he requested to participate in the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) 287(g) program. Neumann-Oritz believes Trump and the GOP are promoting a harmful culture toward Hispanic people in the U.S.

Pro-Palestinian groups from communities across the country, including Milwaukee, Grand Rapids, Mich. and New Orleans, La., were present. U.S. Palestinian Community Network Co-Founder and Chair Hatem Abudayyeh criticized the GOP’s steadfast support of Israel throughout the ongoing war in Gaza.

“This is the primary issue in the world today. This is our generation’s Vietnam War,” Abudayyeh said.

This work will not end with the conclusion of the RNC on Thursday, according to Flores. The Coalition to March on the DNC will protest the Democratic National Convention in Chicago in August

“Democrats have only been the opposition in words, so we plan to be the opposition in action,” Flores said.

Advertisements
Print this Story
Leave a Comment
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in State of Wisconsin
President Biden speaks to supporters at a Madison campaign event. July 5, 2024.
President Biden held a campaign event in Madison. Here's what you should know.
Wisconsin legislators and reproductive rights advocates gather for a roundtable discussion. June 24, 2024.
Sen. Baldwin, Sen. Warren held events in Madison surrounding reproductive rights. Here's what to know.
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Pro-abortion rights candidate Susan Crawford enters race for Wisconsin Supreme Court
Delegates vote on the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s platform and resolutions. June 9, 2024.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin votes in favor of ceasefire resolution
Pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside the Wisconsin State Democratic Convention in Milwaukee. June 8, 2024.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s state democratic convention speech disrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
First lady of the United States Jill Biden speaks at Festa Italiana in Milwaukee. May 31, 2024.
Jill Biden’s Milwaukee speech interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
152 W. Johnson St., Suite 201
Madison, WI 53703
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Donate to The Badger Herald

Comments (0)

All The Badger Herald Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *