Barack Obama, Tim Walz to campaign for Harris in Madison Oct. 22

Former President Barack Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz (MN) will be stopping in Madison on Tuesday, Oct 22, according to WisDems.

The Harris campaign has yet to release details on the event’s exact location and time. Those who wish to attend can sign up using this link.

With a recent Emerson College poll showing the race in Wisconsin to be within one percentage point, both the Harris and Trump campaigns have held events around the state in recent weeks.

Vice President Harris spoke in Madison Sept. 20 alongside Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway and other Wisconsin Democrats. Former President Trump held a rally in Waunakee Oct. 1, the first appearance in Dane County by a Republican presidential candidate since 1996.

Tight margins in other swing states such as Michigan and North Carolina could make Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes the deciding factor in the 2024 election, according to U.S. News.

In 2020, President Biden narrowly defeated Trump in Wisconsin by 20,682 votes, according to Politico. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton by 27,257 votes, according to Politico.

Early voting, characterized in Wisconsin as “In-person absentee voting”, begins Tuesday, October 22nd, the same day as the Obama/Walz rally. Students can cast their ballots at Memorial Union on weekdays between 11:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m, and at Union South on weekdays between 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Further information on early voting location and hours can be found at the City of Madison Clerk’s office website.