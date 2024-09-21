Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Categories:

‘We are the underdog in this race’: Harris urges supporters to campaign at Madison rally

Harris, Baldwin talk reproductive freedom to crowd of 10,500
by Alexia Becker and Zoe Klein
September 21, 2024
Jacob Duran
Vice President Kamala Harris at her rally in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin on September 20th, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris held a campaign rally Sept. 20 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison with a crowd of over 10,500 attendees, according to the Harris campaign press secretary.

Harris discussed the importance of voter engagement and unity as the nation approaches a pivotal election, which was 46 days away as of Friday.

“There are 46 days until the election, and we know this is going to be a tight race until the very end,” Harris said. “Let’s not pay too much attention to the polls because — let’s be clear — we are the underdog in this race. We have some hard work ahead of us. But here’s the thing… we like hard work.”

Harris recapped her Sept. 10 presidential debate against former President Donald Trump and outlined her priorities, encouraging voters to “turn the page” from the previous administration.

Kamala Harris gestures at her rally in Madison. (Lizzy Larson)

Harris highlighted concerns over proposed tax cuts for the wealthy, potential cuts to Social Security and Medicare and nationwide abortion bans.

“I talked about issues [in the debate] that matter to families across America, like breaking down the cost of living, investing in America’s small businesses, and protecting reproductive freedom,” Harris said. “But that is not what we heard from Donald Trump.”

If elected, Trump said he would not cut Social Security and Medicare nor sign a national abortion ban, according to the Washington Post. But in the debate, Trump said he wouldn’t veto a national abortion ban, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Harris also shared the story of Amber Thurman, a 28-year-old Georgian mother who allegedly died because her doctor feared prosecution for conducting a dilation and curettage procedure, a felony procedure in Georgia.

Harris called for solidarity across all faiths in the fight for reproductive rights.

“Let us agree, one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling us what to do with our bodies,” Harris said.

Harris also reflected on her childhood in Madison, where she lived at the age of five.

“Last time I was in Madison, we went to the house where I lived when I was five years old,” Harris said. “Every time I land, the governor says, ‘welcome home.’”

Harris concluded her remarks by mentioning the sacrifices of previous generations, urging the crowd to remain vigilant and active.

“We remember that generations of Americans before us led the fight for freedom, and now the baton is in our hands,” Harris said.

Harris said it’s urgent her supporters channel their energy into campaign efforts rather than becoming discouraged by poll numbers showing a close race.

Harris currently leads Trump 2.8% in the national polling, and 1.8% up in Wisconsin.


Jacob Duran
Vice President Kamala Harris at her rally in the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Madison, Wisconsin on September 20th, 2024

 

Some members of the audience were first-time voters. Attendee Ann Whisenant said she had not been politically active before this election.

 “I’ve never been politically active before,” Whisenant said. “If I didn’t get involved this time and Trump won again, I would never forgive myself.” 

Amelia McConnell, an educator in the crowd, said she is voting for Harris and Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Tim Walz because of their contrast with Trump.

 “I am voting for Kamala Harris because she will protect our future and the future of our communities,” McConnell said. “Donald Trump only cares about himself. Harris and Walz support the support team, it’s not just about the person on top.”

The rally also featured remarks from Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis, who said she was grateful for Harris’ visit and highlighted her experience in public service.

“As California Attorney General, Kamala Harris was the top prosecutor for the largest state in the nation, standing up for the rule of law and taking on perpetrators of all kinds,” Baldwin said. “This experience is exactly what we need at this particular moment. As a U.S. Senator, it was riveting to watch her on the Judiciary Committee hold powerful people to account.”

Baldwin highlighted the issue of reproductive rights, commending Harris for her efforts to restore abortion rights following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Baldwin discussed her views on reproductive freedoms in comparison to those of her opponent Eric Hovde, referencing her own advocacy and the Women’s Health Protection Act of 2023, which has yet to be voted on by the House and Senate.

Hovde proclaimed himself “totally opposed to abortion” in 2012, but his views have since shifted — in April, he said women should have a right to choose early on in a pregnancy, according to the Washington Post.

Baldwin has support from 52% of registered voters in Wisconsin to Hovde’s 48%, according to a Sept. 11 Marquette Law School poll.

Tags:
