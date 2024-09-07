Former Madison residents stick together: Liz, Dick Cheney endorse Harris for president

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president on Friday.

In a Sept. 6 press release, the Harris-Walz Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said Harris is proud to have the support of Dick Cheney and “respects his courage to put country over party.”

Both the Cheneys and Harris are former City of Madison residents, with Dick Cheney studying to receive his PhD at the University of Wisconsin, though dropping out before receiving his degree, according to UW News.

Advertisements

Harris lived in Madison for a short time when she was five years old, according to UW News.

“Wisconsin has a special place in my heart,” Harris wrote in a Wisconsin State Journal op-ed. “It was a brief moment — but for a little while, we called Wisconsin home.”

Harris’ father, Donald Harris, taught economics at UW and her mother, Shyamala Harris, worked as a breast cancer researcher at UW Health, according to UW News.

Harris held the first rally of her presidential campaign in Milwaukee July 23 and later gathered for another rally Aug. 20.

“It’s good to be back in Milwaukee,” Harris said at the Aug. 20 rally.