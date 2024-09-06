Washington Monthly ranks UW as top public university

The University of Wisconsin was recently ranked the top public university by Washington Monthly’s 2024 College Guide and Rankings. UW’s placement improved from second place in the 2023 rankings.

National rankings are based on three criteria — social mobility, research and providing opportunities for public service. Schools are ranked “on what they do for the country,” according to Washington Monthly.

Results from Washington Monthly show UW was ranked seventh in public service. This category depends on AmeriCorps and Peace Corps alumni participation, ROTC participation, percentage of federal work-study funds spent on service, community engagement, voter engagement and the percentage of grads with service-oriented majors.

In 2024, UW was ranked 18th in the research category, according to UW News. On average, UW spends $1.52 billion annually on research endeavors and was ranked eighth overall for research by the National Science Foundation in 2022.

While social mobility was ranked the lowest of the three criteria at 42nd, UW’s placement rose 20 places since last year’s ranking of 62nd in social mobility. Social mobility encompasses graduation rates, Pell Grant and loan recipients, racial and ethnic diversity, net tuition costs and earnings 10 years post-graduation.

University leaders have worked to improve UW’s affordability through programs such as Bucky’s Tuition Promise, Bucky’s Pell Pathway and Badger Promise, according to UW News.