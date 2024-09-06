Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

The Badger Herald
Categories:

Washington Monthly ranks UW as top public university

UW ranked first by Washington Monthly’s 2024 College Guide and Rankings according to three categories
by Margaret Shreiner
September 6, 2024
Abigail Leavins
The Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2023.

The University of Wisconsin was recently ranked the top public university by Washington Monthly’s 2024 College Guide and Rankings. UW’s placement improved from second place in the 2023 rankings.

National rankings are based on three criteria — social mobility, research and providing opportunities for public service. Schools are ranked “on what they do for the country,” according to Washington Monthly.

Results from Washington Monthly show UW was ranked seventh in public service. This category depends on AmeriCorps and Peace Corps alumni participation, ROTC participation, percentage of federal work-study funds spent on service, community engagement, voter engagement and the percentage of grads with service-oriented majors.

Advertisements

In 2024, UW was ranked 18th in the research category, according to UW News. On average, UW spends $1.52 billion annually on research endeavors and was ranked eighth overall for research by the National Science Foundation in 2022.

While social mobility was ranked the lowest of the three criteria at 42nd, UW’s placement rose 20 places since last year’s ranking of 62nd in social mobility. Social mobility encompasses graduation rates, Pell Grant and loan recipients, racial and ethnic diversity, net tuition costs and earnings 10 years post-graduation.

University leaders have worked to improve UW’s affordability through programs such as Bucky’s Tuition Promise, Bucky’s Pell Pathway and Badger Promise, according to UW News.

Advertisements
View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
Donate to The Badger Herald

Your donation will support the student journalists of University of Wisconsin-Madison. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in UW-Madison Campus
Charlie Kirk on Library Mall.
Charlie Kirk debates UW students in 'You're Being Brainwashed' tour
Library Mall. May 11, 2024.
UWPD investigating Library Mall vandalism incident
Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin speaks at ASM meeting. September 4, 2024.
Mnookin talks student protest, housing at ASM meeting
Chancellor Mnookin hands out Kind bars to students on Bascom Hill. September 4, 2024.
OSAS Staff and Chancellor Mnookin host Be KIND campaign on Bascom Hill
Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway speaks at Kamala Harris for president press conference in Madison. July 26, 2024.
'Their vote really matters': Mayor Rhodes-Conway talks student voting participation
The Badger Herald archival photo of Bascom Hall. September 24, 2023.
Sexual assault reported at UW residence hall
Donate to The Badger Herald