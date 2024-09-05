Mnookin talks student protest, housing at ASM meeting

Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin attended the University of Wisconsin Associated Students of Madison meeting Wednesday where she addressed student protest, free expression and housing.

In her opening statements, Mnookin acknowledged the stress students face when finding housing on campus and the high prices that exacerbate the process. Mnookin said the university is awaiting Board of Regents and government approval before expanding housing.

“We are eager to build more university housing,” Mnookin said.

Advertisements

Rents near the UW campus are among the highest in the Big 10 conference according to an August 2024 Student Housing Market and Affordability Analysis from UW. The average rent per bed a UW student pays is $1,273, and only 31% of unit’s rents are placed below $1,000, according to the analysis.

Mnookin said UW’s goal is to protect free expression and referred students to the new Free Expression Canvas Module required for freshman and transfer students to watch that covers topics such as student protest and speaking across differing opinions.

“We are stronger when we create space to listen to each other across all kinds of differences,” Mnookin said.

Later in the meeting, ASM chair Dominic Zappia said that, while he was consulted about the administration’s updates to the free expression guidelines, the ASM Committee on Shared Governance was not, a violation of the University’s shared governance policy, Zappia said.

Updates to the free expression policy include a prohibition of “expressive activity” within 25 feet of university entrances and details further restrictions of such activity.

“I was consulted briefly. The committee was not consulted when it should have been,” Zappia said.

Rep. Chloe Shomo gave a presentation on student advocacy, basic needs for students and the results of ASM food security survey sent by email to all students last semester.

According to the survey, 20% of students experience very low food security, while 38% skip or reduce their meals more than once a month. That number rises to 50% for non-white students.

Rep. Shomo also addressed her long-term goals for ASM such as greater institutional support for students experiencing food insecurity or homelessness and a “One Stop Shop” for basic needs.

“This position really gives room for a student…to make tangible change in students’ lives and advocate for that,” Shomo said.ASM appointed Rep. Shomo to Campaign Director and Rep. Ryan Ring to the Student Services Finance Committee.

ASM will meet next Sept. 18 at 6:30 p.m.