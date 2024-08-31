Independent Student Newspaper Since 1969

Sexual assualt reported at UW football game

Crime warning emailed to students, UWPD investigating incident
by Ava McNarney
August 31, 2024
Ahmad Hamid/The Badger Herald
The Badger Herald archival photo of Camp Randall Stadium. March 8, 2021.

CONTENT WARNING: Discussion of sexual assault. If you have been sexually assaulted, or are not sure, there are several ways to get support. View options on campus through University Health Services.

University of Wisconsin students were notified in an email Friday night that an individual had reported being groped by five to six others at Camp Randall Stadium during UW’s first football game of the season.

The UW police department is currently investigating the report. The reported incident, having taken place at Camp Randall Stadium qualifies as an on-campus incident.

UW policy prohibits sexual harassment, sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking.

“These acts will not be tolerated on campus and may be a violation of Wisconsin law as well as the University’s Sexual Harassment and Sexual Violence policy,” the email reads.

Student survivors of sexual assault can access resources through University Health Services. UHS provides resources regarding violence prevention.

The crime warning was emailed to students in compliance with the federal Clery Act, which requires UW provide campus-area crime information.

Resources regarding sexual assault:

  • UHS Survivor Services: [email protected], 608-265-5600 ext 3
  • www.uhs.wisc.edu/survivor/ Self-schedule using Starfish app
  • RCC: Sexual Violence Resource Center: (608)-251-7273
  • Let’s Talk: uhs.wisc.edu/wellness/lets-talk
  • Room to be Safe: For Queer survivors of violence: (414) 856-LGBT (5428)
  • National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
  • To report an incident to law enforcement, contact UWPD at 608-264-2677.
  • To report a concern to the university, contact the Sexual Misconduct Resource and Response Program at https://go.wisc.edu/report
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or 1-800-787-3224
