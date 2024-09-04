‘Take some pressure off the table’: ICIA launches medical marijuana legalization campaign

State senators, elected officials and Wisconsin voters joined Tribal Government Leaders at the State Capitol on Tuesday, September 3 to announce the launch of the Wisconsin Wellness campaign. Led by the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association and the Wisconsin Tribal Task Force on Cannabis, Wisconsin Wellness aims to spread awareness and encourage voters to join the fight to legalize marijuana using a wellness and health-based approach.

In an interview with The Badger Herald, ICIA Founder Rob Pero discussed the Wisconsin Wellness and called for the creation of a medicinal cannabis bill which increases access to plant medicine in Wisconsin. The campaign encourages the public to choose healing over harm, hope over fear and wellness for all, Pero said.

Pero said the issue, now highly polarized, ultimately boils down to a matter of public safety.

Wisconsin Wellness promotes marijuana as a means of relief for different mental or physical conditions without the unwanted side effects of opioids and prescription medications. The campaign is committed to sharing the understanding of the plant, the benefits it has and the safety that needs to come with it, Pero said.

“We also want to de-stigmatize the plant in general from some misrepresentations that occurred because of the war on drugs or propaganda,” Pero said. “This plant was shown to have massive value as an industrial commodity along with a medicine.”

Pero explained how through public education and community outreach, the campaign reaches all types of people. Ranging from those with PTSD to educating the younger generation on the plant, Wisconsin Wellness is committed to its targeted approach and welcomes all to join the cause.

Along with promoting health benefits and public awareness, Pero also spoke on the importance of the young adult generation, specifically college students. The campaign effort offers education series and community forums to help engage the community.

Pero additionally spoke on the importance of college students educating themselves.

“18-21 is a really critical age, but if you get caught with a cannabis offense, that can completely ruin your career,” Pero said. “If the market was regulated and legitimized, we can take some pressure off the table.”

Pero ended the interview by tying together the benefits of the plant to education. He believes that now more than ever people have the chance to make change given their increasing awareness of their own ability to effect change and foster healing.